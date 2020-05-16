'Total Bellas': Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Have Totally Different Reactions to Pregnancy Test Results

✖

Fans are well aware that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are expecting their first child together. In Thursday night's episode of Total Bellas, which took place before they announced their baby news in January, Bella can be seen taking a pregnancy test. As E! News even noted, the couple finds out the results in the clip, and they have very different reactions to the news.

In the episode, Bella, Chigvintsev, and the former WWE Diva's mother, Kathy Colace, can be seen discussing the pregnancy test before the results come in. The crew can also be seen talking to Bella's twin, Brie Bella, and her husband, Bryan Danielson via FaceTime, as they're also eager to find out whether there's going to be a new addition to the family. Alas, when the results come in, Bella finds out that she is not pregnant. While she noted that she was "relieved" with the results, the Dancing With the Stars alum admitted that he was a little bummed out to see that the pregnancy test came back negative.

"It's a bit sad, you know, like I do want to have a family," Chigvintsev said in a confessional. He added that he was especially sad about the results as he's looking forward to spending his future with Bella. He added, "And I actually really do think of that future with this woman. So it sucks because it was kind of like a slight hope for something that I do know I want. And it's negative."

Of course, even though the results of this pregnancy test were negative, Bella and Chigvintsev are indeed taking some major steps in their relationship. In early January, they announced that they were engaged to be wed. On Instagram, the former professional wrestler revealed that the pair actually got engaged in November during a trip to France. She noted that they were trying to keep the news a secret but that they couldn't wait any longer to share the happy relationship update.

In late January, they announced another major milestone, as Bella and her twin sister revealed that they were expecting babies within weeks of one another. The Total Bellas star opened up about the news on Instagram, writing, "I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life."