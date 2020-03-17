Nikki Bella Reveals ‘Hibernation’ to Protect Pregnancy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Like many across the United States, Nikki Bella is doing her part in trying to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, as PEOPLE noted. As the former WWE Superstar told her followers on Instagram, she is currently “hibernating” and practicing social distancing amidst this ongoing health crisis. Bella explained on Instagram that she was not only doing so in order to protect the health of her unborn baby, but she’s also doing it with her dear family members in mind.

In a lengthy Instagram caption, Bella, who revealed that she was pregnant back in late January, explained that she’s been “hibernating” for about a week already in light of this worldwide health issue. The Total Bellas star noted that she’s been preoccupying her time with meditation, hanging out with her family, and getting in some quality bonding time with her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev. She noted that this period is slightly difficult because she and her twin sister, Brie Bella, have had to cancel some work opportunities, but that her social distancing decision is ultimately the “right thing to do.”

“In a time where the world is going through a pandemic being selfless, peaceful, helpful, calming, educating yourself and social distancing is so important,” Bella wrote, captioning a slideshow that featured selfies and photos from a recent family hangout. “Being pregnant and already getting influenza b my first trimester there was no question about immediately going into hibernation. I thought about my baby’s safety immediately.”

Bella continued to share that she’s especially thinking about her Nana amidst this crisis and urged others to practice important health measures in order to keep everyone’s safety in mind.

“This is a time to sacrifice and help. Let’s all think of our elderly, one of the people I love most in this world is my Nana,” Bella continued. “The things I have seen on social media I couldn’t even imagine if it was my Nana in that situation. Broke my heart. If you can and it’s safe for you, help our elderly, be thoughtful in the supplies you get, and see if you can do drop offs to them. This time is about hibernating, bonding, sharing and most importantly trying our best to be selfless and peaceful. Sending so much love and light to you all!”

“Love you all! And how blessed are we that we live in a time where we can stay connected through technology,” she added, before telling everyone to “Stay healthy and safe.”