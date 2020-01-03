Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Announce Engagement With Romantic Photo

WWE star Nikki Bella and Dancing With The Stars pro dancer Artem Chigventsev are engaged. The couple broke the news on Instagram Friday with a romantic Instagram post. Bella, who was previously engaged to John Cena, revealed the two actually got engaged in November and could no longer keep it a secret. The engagement will be covered in the new season of Total Bellas in the spring.

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you [Chigvintsev],” Bella wrote, along with photos of the couple kissing and showing off the engagement ring. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

“You are the best thing that has ever happened to me,” Chigvintsev wrote on his own Instagram page, along with the same photos. “So excited for what’s to come I love you more then anything and thank you for saying Yes.”

It only took minutes for dozens of celebrities to suddenly congratulate the couple.

“What!!!!!! Congrats!!!!!!” DWTS dance Alan Bersten wrote.

“Love love love this,” Sharna Bugess wrote. “Congratulations you guys.”

“Yay!!!!! Congratulations!!!! so happy for you two!!!!” Nia Jax wrote.

“YAYY!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Lindsay Arnold wrote. “Oh my gosh I am so so so happy for you guys!!!”

Bella and Chigvintsev first met when they were dance partners on Dancing With The Stars Season 25. However, their relationship did not turn romantic until Bella broke off her relationship with Cena for good.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in March, but Bella declined to put a label on the relationship for as long as possible.

“We’re dating heavy,” Bella told Us Weekly in April. “Like, I only stay the night at his house. Let’s put it that way. … But I don’t like the titles ‘boyfriend and girlfriend.’ It freaks me out.”

At that time though, Bella admitted she would not be happy if Chigvintsev started dating someone else.

“I think I would have to see it to feel it,” she told Us Weekly. “I probably would actually be bothered. … I am at a different place, so I might actually be like, ‘OK, this is not meant to be. Next.’”

In October, Bella admitted to PEOPLE she was apprehensive about getting engaged after her relationship with Cena ended.

“I’ll admit, having a public breakup can scar you,” she told the magazine. “It scarred me a lot and that’s why at times, I’ll post Artem and then I won’t for a while. It scared me about marriage, it scared me about kids.”

