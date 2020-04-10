Nikki Bella Opens up About Being Pregnant During a Pandemic: ‘I Was Literally in the Car Crying’

Nikki Bella is opening up about how challenging being pregnant with her first child amid the coronavirus pandemic has been on her emotionally. The Total Bellas star, who first announced in January that she and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev were expecting at the same time as her twin sister Brie Bella, spoke candidly about her emotional state in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Thursday.

“I had a really important ultrasound appointment and Artem couldn’t come. I had to go by myself,” Nikki recalled of a moment shortly after the country began implementing more stringent social distancing policies at the urging of healthcare professionals. “I was literally in the car, crying. I was like, ‘Just walk in, you’re fine.’”

Brie chimed in that her own pregnancy has been far different than her first with 2-year-old daughter Birdie, whom she also shares with husband Bryan Danielson — who wrestles as Daniel Bryan. “This pregnancy has been a lot harder than when I was pregnant with Birdie,” she admitted, explaining that “just being pregnant and having a toddler” is already difficult without the global health crisis weighing on her.

Brie’s family had a firsthand experience with the COVID-19 scare when Danielson was quarantined in a hotel as a precaution after returning home from Florida where he was filming WWE SmackDown without an audience. “When Bryan came home, he got a hotel and he actually was having some breathing issues,” Brie recalled. “So he had a test done but he tested negative for the virus. And then I was like, ‘Alright, now you’re allowed to come home.’”

With everyone home, Brie and Danielson are self-isolating with their daughter as well as with Nikki and Chigvintsev in Arizona, where they live next door to one another. The sisters are leaning on each other amid their simultaneous pregnancy, and the Dancing With the Stars alum has even taken up baking. “I have a baker in the house and now I get cravings and I want cinnamon rolls and there’s nowhere to buy yeast unless [you drop] $500 on Ebay,” Nikki joked.