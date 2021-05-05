'Total Bellas': Will Daniel Bryan No Longer Appear After WWE Exit?

✖

Daniel Bryan is no longer a current WWE Superstar as he was removed from the company's roster according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider. The removal of Bryan happened over the last 72 hours, but he may still have a role in WWE as the sides are talking in terms of creative plans. One other thing about this is Bryan's deal with Total Bellas. He is seen in the reality series with his wife Brie Bella and his sister-in-law Nikki Bella. But with Bryan no longer part of WWE, will he also not be part of Total Bellas?

Johnson said he wasn't able to confirm if Bryan was "still locked into a separate deal" for the series that launched in 2016. Bryan is one of the main cast members with Bella Twins and Nikki Bella's fiance Artem Chigvintsev. The sixth season of the show ended airing back in January, and it's not clear when the seventh season will air as E! as it has yet to be announced. However, production for the seventh season began last year.

There was some speculation about Bryan's contract ending in September. However, Bryan put those rumors to be with an interview with TV Line. "It’s funny that people gravitate towards the date 'September,' and I think it’s because that’s when my last contract ended, but it doesn’t end in September," Bryan said. "I’m still trying to figure out what that looks like… I had a tag team match on SmackDown last Friday, and it was a lot of fun, but my neck was just wrecked. I’m going to be 40 in May and my daughter likes to get on my shoulders to pick leaves from a Japanese maple in front of our house. You get to that point where it’s like, how long can I do this full-time and still be able to do those kinds of things with my daughter? What’s the right balance between part-time and that sort of thing?"

Bryan was also asked about achieving any more goals in WWE since he's done a lot in his career. "A lot those things are 'make believe' in our own minds," Bryan said. "There was a time where I was like, 'Oh, I’d really like to do this…' and I never got any real sense of fulfillment or accomplishment from that. Obviously, I’m in a blessed place where I’m regularly on TV, I’m regularly in cool stories, I regularly get to be on pay-per-view matches. It’s different when you’re struggling to get on TV and pay-per-view matches. It’s a different ballgame. But I don’t have those goals or checklists."