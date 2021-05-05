Top WWE Superstar's Contract Reportedly Expired

✖

One WWE Superstar is now likely a free agent. According to Fightful Select, Daniel Bryan's contract has either expired last week or was set to expire last week. This comes after Bryan lost to the Roman Reigns on Friday's SmackDown for the Universal Championship, and per storyline, he is now banned from the show.

Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc. noted that WWE quickly moved Bryan to the WWE alumni roster after SmackDown aired. High level sources reported that they heard of the contract expiring, but that Bryant has not spoken about his contract status. Additionally, there have not been talks about any farewells backstage, which could mean he's not moving on for WWE right now.

Even if Bryan is not under contract with WWE, it's possible he could dome some work for them. In a recent interview with TV Line, Bryan talked about how his contract is expiring later this year. "It’s funny that people gravitate towards the date 'September,' and I think it’s because that’s when my last contract ended, but it doesn’t end in September," Bryan said.

"I’m still trying to figure out what that looks like… I had a tag team match on SmackDown last Friday, and it was a lot of fun, but my neck was just wrecked. I’m going to be 40 in May and my daughter likes to get on my shoulders to pick leaves from a Japanese maple in front of our house. "You get to that point where it’s like, how long can I do this full-time and still be able to do those kinds of things with my daughter?" The news of Bryan's contract comes a couple of weeks after he teased retirement. In an interview with BT Sport, Bryan noted that his contract was up very soon and wasn't sure what his next move will be.

“My contract’s actually up relatively soon, so I don’t know," Bryan said. "I’m still trying to figure out what I’m doing with my life." If Bryan does call it a career, he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame very soon. The 39-year-old is a four-time WWE Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and two-time Tag Team Champion. Those titles led to him being named the 26th Triple Crown Champion and 15th Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.