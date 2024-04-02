'Too Hot to Handle' Star Expecting First Child

Francesca Farago is pregnant with her first child! The Too Hot to Handle star, 29, and her 33-year-old TikToker fiancé, Jesse Sullivan, announced Sunday that Farago is pregnant with the couple's first baby together. The engaged couple shared the big news on Instagram, with Farago writing in the caption of a joint post, "We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you. We've brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn't wait to bring you along for the win."

"I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there's so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling!" she continued, referencing Sullivan's 15-year-old child. "AHH IM PREGNANT!" the Perfect Match alum added. Sullivan commented on the announcement, "I finally got her pregnant! So excited to be a dad to more world changers!"

Sullivan shared a video on TikTok Sunday chronicling their journey to conceive via IVF, including footage of Farago injecting herself and undergoing different procedures in an attempt to get pregnant. "We're pregnant! It's been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV [International Transgender Day of Visibility] was the perfect day to let you in on our celebration," Sullivan wrote in the caption. "I'm so proud of [Francesca Farago] for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day."

Having posted the same video on her Instagram, Farago noted in the comment section, "Hey guys ! I totally get the curiosity but we're not going to speak about who's eggs/ sperm we used bc it really doesn't matter! It's @jessesulli and my baby no matter what the DNA."

In May 2023, the couple announced their engagement on social media after a stunning candlelit proposal. "WE'RE ENGAGED a glimpse into the most magical night ever obsessed with our family.. what is life !!" Farago wrote on social media at the time. The couple began dating shortly after Farago filmed Perfect Match, having met on a Zoom call for a TikTok Pride event. "We both couldn't stop staring at each other," Farago told PEOPLE in August. "After the Zoom I remember running around the house and telling my friends I found my new boyfriend." She continued, "I think meeting over Zoom, looks was the first thing that drew us in. But after the interview, I spent hours scrolling through his entire TikTok account [and] I fell in love with who he was as a person also."