'Too Hot to Handle' and 'Perfect Match' Star Francesa Farago Is Engaged

A Netflix star is ready to enter her next chapter as a wife. Francesca Farago who appeared on the streaming giant's reality dating competition shows Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, is engaged to Jesse Sullivan. The newly engaged couple began dating shortly after she filmed Perfect Match in 2022. The show followed alums from Netflix shows Love is Blind, The Mole, and Too Hot to Handle as they went through a series of compatibility challenges and matchups, with singer and host Nick Lachey taking hopefuls on a journey from single to a soulmate. Farago shared the news in an Instagram post.

Sullivan rose to popularity as a trans TikTok star. They both have been open about some of the backlash received online. Farago told Variety: "My boyfriend is trans, and he gets death threats on his posts. And he's just a nice normal dad. He's so sweet. To have these aspects of public hate from that just proves that the more representation we have, the more positive it will be because people will see that we're just normal people."

The video showcased the two in a loving embrace. "WE'RE ENGAGED🤍 a glimpse into the most magical night ever💍 obsessed with our family.. what is life !!" Farago captioned the post. The slideshow features photos of Sullivan kissing Farago on the cheek. Other photographs showed them kissing and walking down the street together. A final photo gave fans an inside look into the proposal, which Farago referenced in the comments section of her post. "not the candlelight orchestra 😭😭" she wrote.

Marriage has seemingly always been in the cards for the couple. In June 2022, Sullivan noted that he planned to pop the question while appearing alongside Farago on Arlo's Past Your Bedtime podcast. "I guess that's up to me to propose, right?" Sullivan said at the time. "But yes, absolutely, I'm definitely marrying her. I mean, she's the love of my life, I can say that hands down. I'm possibly, maybe, already looking at rings."

In March 2023, Farago hinted to marriage being a goal. She commented on Sullivan's Instagram post, which read, "Wanna get married y/n [yes/no]?"