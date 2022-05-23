'Too Hot to Handle' Star Marries 'Love Island' Star

✖

Two different reality TV worlds have combined! Too Hot to Handle's Carly Lawrence and Love Island's Bennett Sipes are officially married! The couple confirmed to PEOPLE that they tied the knot on Friday, 20 at True Love Wedding Chapel in Los Angeles after just a few months of dating.

While details of the secret nuptials are scarce, and neither Lawrence nor Sipes have posted about walking down the aisle on their Instagram profiles, an insider told the outlet that the marriage was a spur of the moment decision. According to that inside, Lawrence and Sipes "originally were going to get married in Vegas and the plan was in place." However, "at the last minute, [they] changed their mind." Although they said "I do" after only a few months of dating, the insider told PEOPLE, "they do truly love each other."

The source added that the newlyweds "were there with friends and everything," including friends, fellow influencers, and Too Hot costars. Although the couple has not publicly commented on their marriage, and their profiles do not bare any images from their big day, Lawrence did share a snapshot to her Instagram Story over the weekend. In the image, Lawrence could be seen in her wedding gown, a strapless beaded dress with a sweetheart neckline. Sipes, meanwhile, wore a classic black tuxedo.

The two said "I do" just five months after they first went public with their relationship. They went Instagram official on Christmas Day when Lawrence shared a photo of them kissing alongside the caption, "Merry Christmas sending love to each & everyone one of you." She tagged Sipes in the post, who confirmed the relationship with a series of photos on his own account just two days later, writing, "happy as ever in Toronto."

Speaking to Narcity Toronto in March, Lawrence revealed that Sipes "DMed me on Instagram right before the holidays. He came over one night and then we have pretty much spent every waking minute together since." She also revealed that after going Instagram official, she and Sipes spent New Year's together in Toronto.

The two sparked romance following their respective seasons on the competing dating competitions. Sipes appeared on Season 2 of the U.S. version of Love Island in 2020. He previously dated Season 3 Leslie Golden, who confirmed they split in November. Lawrence appeared on Season 2 of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle, striking up romance with fellow contestant Joey Joy. However, Screen Rant reported that Lawrence confirmed in August that they spit after Joy cheated on her. Addressing that relationship, Lawrence told Narcity Toronto, "I knew it was toxic so cutting it off was like a weight off my shoulders. I just cut off all contact and I think that made it easier. My advice would be to delete them off socials and keep busy! The right one will find ya."