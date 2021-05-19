'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2 Trailer Shows Brand-New Resort for New Season

✖

Summer is about to get even hotter thanks to Too Hot to Handle. On Tuesday, Netflix announced that Too Hot to Handle would be returning for Season 2 on June 23. In advance of the premiere, the streaming service shared a teaser that showcases the brand-new resort that the singles will be living in while they strive to win a piece of the show's grand prize.

While Netflix did not release the cast for the upcoming season, they did share a look at the location where they'll all live and navigate their love lives. In the teaser, Netflix shared that there will be a new batch of "chastity-challenged singles" who will get to enjoy a stunning resort. The location is simply stunning, as there is a series of villas surrounded by a plethora of pools for the contestants to dip in. According to Variety, Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle was filmed in Turks & Caicos. Since filming took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the cast and crew adhered to extensive safety guidelines. Additionally, the outlet reported that Too Hot to Handle also filmed Season 3 in Turks & Caicos, as well. So, there's a good chance that you'll be seeing even more of the hit reality series in the near future.

#TooHotToHandle is back! Season 2 premieres June 23 with the final episodes dropping June 30. pic.twitter.com/ci2PBQeslS — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) May 19, 2021

Unlike the first season, Season 2 will air the episodes in batches, with the final episodes set to drop on the streaming service on June 30. The first season, which premiered in April 2020, dropped all eight episodes at once. Too Hot to Handle requires the contestants to give up sex in order to win the grand prize. For every sexual act that occurs during the course of filming (including kissing), their prize money was depleted. By the end of Season 1, the contestants split $75,000.

In January, Brandon Riegg, Netflix's VP of unscripted and documentary series, spoke out about Too Hot to Handle being renewed for Season 2 and Season 3. Riegg told Variety at the time, “The secret is out — we’re thrilled to bring back ‘Too Hot to Handle’ for two new seasons in a tropical paradise. Netflix members around the world fell in love with the hilarious antics of season one, and now fans won’t have to wait long to see our new contestants try (and fail) to follow Lana’s strict rules with plenty of twists and surprises along the way.”