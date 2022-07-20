Tom Bergeron Reacts to 'DWTS' Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as New Host

Tom Bergeron is applauding ABC's decision to bring Alfonso Ribeiro on as a Dancing With the Stars co-host ahead of Season 31. Although Bergeron's history with the hit ABC dancing competition series is muddled in some drama following his firing, Bergeron made it clear that he has nothing but love for Ribeiro, even calling his hiring one of the show's "best decisions."

Bergeron broke his silence on the major announcement on Thursday, July 14, just after ABC announced that Ribeiro would join host Tyra Banks for the upcoming season. Sharing his feelings about the announcement, Bergeron wrote, "Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here's the other one." The former DWTS host added, "Congratulations, buddy," as he shared a collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro competed on the series. Bergeron's former co-host Erin Andrews also expressed her support, writing in the comments, "I agree on both! Congrats [Alfonso Ribeiro]."

Bergeron's support may have come as a bit of a surprise considering the sour note of his DWTS exit. After hosting the hit series since the show's inception back in 2005, appearing as host for a total of 28 seasons, Bergeron revealed in July 2020 that he had been informed DWTS "will be continuing without me." Andrews was also booted from the series, with ABC later explaining that they made the decision to part ways with the two hosts as DWTS was looking to "embark on a new creative direction."

In their place, reality TV alum Tyra Banks took over hosting duties in Season 29, though the hosting switchup did not go over well with many viewers. Fans have repeatedly called for Bergeron and Andrews to be brought back, many expressing their dislike for Banks as host. However, Bergeron has repeatedly said he has no plans to return to the ballroom.

Amid the controversy over Banks' hosting and the show's move from a linear network to the Disney+ streaming platform, ABC announced on July 14 that Ribeiro would be joining Banks in Season 31 as co-host. Ribeiro previously won the mirrorball trophy in 2014 with pro partner Witney Carson and coincidentally succeeded Bergeron as the current host of ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos. In a statement at the time of his co-hosting announcement, Ribeiro said that he was "ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as cohost" after DWTS had become "such an important part" of his life.