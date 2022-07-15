Tom Bergeron Avoided Confusion for Fans Ahead of 'Dancing With the Stars' Co-Host Reveal

Tom Bergeron isn't looking to return to Dancing With the Stars, at least for now. The 67-year-old shot down a fan's request for him to return as host in a social media conversation ahead of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro and former supermodel Tyra Banks being announced as co-hosts for Season 31. "Thursday on @GMA, special announcement about @officialdwts. Hope it's a new host! @Tom_Bergeron, will you be in NYC??????" one asked him on Tuesday, June 12. He replied with a simple: "Nope. Sorry."

Two days after his denial, the show announced that Ribeiro would be teaming up with Banks. "Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host," he said, in a statement, referencing his time as a competitor in the show. He continued: "Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+."

Banks became co-host of the show in 2020 ahead of season 29. She's faced a lot of criticism as host, but remains positive. "I've known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him," the America's Next Top Model creator said in her statement. "Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as cohost warms my heart. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!"

Bergeron began hosting DWTS in 2005 and announced via Twitter that he and co-host Erin Andrews were been ousted from the reality TV series. "Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," he wrote at the time. "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"