How 'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Feel About Alfonso Ribeiro Joining as Co-Host

Dancing With the Stars pros are celebrating Alfonso Ribeiro's return to the ballroom as the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum joins the show's 31st season as host alongside Tyra Banks. Following last week's big announcement that Ribiero would be co-hosting the show's first season on Disney+ after its move to streaming, some of the pro dancers have shared their thoughts on his new role in the DWTS family.

Witney Carson, who won Season 19 alongside Ribiero, wrote on Instagram Thursday, "Can't think of a more perfect fit to host @dancingwiththestars than my brother/uncle (I say uncle because he's twice my age [laughing and kiss emojis]) @therealalfonsoribeiro," she began. "How grateful I am to have your friendship all these years and to have these monumental memories together."

She continued of their season together, "I was just a baby, at 18 years old when I got you as a partner and you made my dreams reality! I cannot wait to hopefully be on that stage with you once again, and watch you light it up." Carson wasn't the only one who was thrilled to have Ribiero back. Cheryl Burke also shared her congratulations on social media,

"Congratulations to @dancingwiththestars new co-host, @therealalfonsoribeiro! Your love for the show especially for the pro dancers is undeniable and infectious," she wrote. "Even though you clearly could be one of the pros, co-hosting seems to be a perfect fit for you as well. Beyond excited and see you in the ballroom soon my friend!"

Even Banks shared just how happy she is to have the In the House star by her side on stage. "So excited to finally reveal this! I'm reuniting with a very special someone I worked with when I was just 19 years old!" she shared alongside a photo from her Fresh Prince cameo. "@TheRealAlfonsoRibeiro is joining me in the @DancingWithTheStars ballroom as my co-host on @DisneyPlus! I can't wait to stream live & have crazy fun w/ him!"

Ribiero said in a press release at the time of his co-hosting announcement that he was "ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as cohost" after DWTS had become "such an important part" of his life. "Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+," he continued. Banks previously joined as host of the ABC dance competition in 2020 after longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were let go.