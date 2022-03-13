‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Todrick Hall Breaks Silence on Backlash

Weeks after Celebrity Big Brother came to an end, Todrick Hall has released a statement about his time on the show. While he didn’t specifically mention the incidents that members of the jury took issue with, he did address how the past month and a half has been one of the “hardest” in his life. Hall came in second on the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother with nearly the entire jury deciding to vote for Miesha Tate after seeing some of the actions and comments that he made while in the house.

On Instagram, Hall penned a lengthy post in advance of his latest tour. He began by addressing why he didn’t speak to members of the press following his time on Celebrity Big Brother. Hall wrote that he wasn’t “afraid to comment” on his Celebrity Big Brother experience, but rather that he was trying to “protect” himself and his mental health so that he could focus on his “obligations to my fans and my PAID employees.” If you were looking for any explanations from Hall about his gameplay or some of the comments that he made about his fellow houseguests, you’ll have to wait a bit longer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbBFVODPaUy/

“I have no desire to prove myself to people who were never rooting for me to begin with, but I do want to say to my fans that I will be commenting on my experience once the show is open, because I feel you deserve it,” Hall continued. “Thanks to everyone who watched and supported me in the bb house. It was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done, but I’m glad I did it. I am a human being, a real one…I’m not always nice, not always kind nor have I ever claimed to be.” The singer added, “I’m very flawed, I’m a work in progress, but that’s the beauty of being human. I have made a ton of mistakes in my life and I will continue to make mistakes, some publicly and some privately.”

Hall ended his statement by thanking those who have supported him. He also promised that he will “address things” in due time. Although, he will be doing so on his own terms. The former Celebrity Big Brother star wrote, “I will address things in my own way and in my own time, until then thanks for the love, the kind words, the direct messages, it’s really meant so much to me.”