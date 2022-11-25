Todd and Julie Chrisley Regretted Fame Ahead of 'Nightmare' Prison Sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley open up about their "nightmare" legal circumstances in a previously recorded podcast episode the Chrisley Knows Best couple released two days after they were sentenced to 12 and 7 years in federal prison, respectively, following guilty convictions in their tax fraud case.

The reality TV couple was convicted in June on charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, and Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. "Everyone knows that we are living through a nightmare," Julie began the episode of the couple's Chrisley Confessions podcast that dropped Wednesday, as she and her husband continued that this was God's way of "stripping them down" and "reminding them where they came from."

Todd continued on to discuss his feelings about his family's reality TV fame. "Here we were living a very nice life. But it wasn't a life that I wanted to continue once we got into it. I didn't like that people were knocking on our doors at night and chasing us down the interstate to try to get our pictures 'cause they see us in the car," the USA Network star said. "You know the issues that I have with that and the anxiety I have over that."

Despite the looming sentencing, the couple went on to say they were closer than ever. "When people go through traumatic events, a lot of times they don't make it. A lot of times the relationship falls apart because everything is stressful, there's way added pressures and people don't make it – I'm grateful that our relationship has grown instead of falling apart," Julie said, noting that she has been leaning on her faith to make it through this difficult time. "I know in my heart that I am a Christian, I know I believe that God can work miracles ... but I still have this fear," she explained.

When it comes to the Chrisley family's future, Todd and Julie's 25-year-old daughter Savannah Chrisley revealed on her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast that she could possibly end up with custody of her younger siblings, 16-year-old Grayson and 10-year-old Chloe. "I come home Tuesday and I have custody of a 16-year-old, I have custody of a 10-year-old," she said. "And we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family."