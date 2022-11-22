'Chrisley Knows Best' Canceled After Todd and Julie's Conviction, 'Growing up Chrisley' Also Scrapped

In the wake of Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing, their reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, has been canceled. Deadline reported that both Chrisley Knows Best and its spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley, have been canceled after Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in prison. On Monday, it was reported that Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie to 7 years in prison after being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Deadline noted that NBCUniversal has not shared any official word on the futures of Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley. However, the publication reported that they understand that both have been canceled. Chrisley Knows Best has run for nine seasons and was renewed for a tenth a month before Todd and Julie were convicted. USA Network will reportedly air episodes from Season 10, which were filmed before the couple's trial, at some point next year. As for Growing Up Chrisley, which focused on Todd and Julie's children, Chase and Savannah Chrisley, it aired for three seasons on the USA Network before it made the move to E! for its fourth, and, now, final season.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie to 7 years in prison after previously being convicted on charges of federal bank fraud and tax evasion. They were also each sentenced to 16 months probation. Shortly before their sentencing, their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was sentenced to three years in prison after he was found guilty of filing two false corporate tax returns on behalf of the Chrisleys' company. This update comes months after Todd and Julie were found guilty during their trial in June. The pair later broke their silence on the matter on their Chrisley Confessions podcast.

"I know all of you guys are wanting to know every detail that is going on in our lives, and I have to ask that you respect that we're not allowed to talk about it at the present time. There will come a time," Todd began. "We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it's a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now, but we still hold steadfast in our faith, and we trust that God will do what he does best because God's a miracle worker." Julie expressed her gratitude to their fans for their support, and said that they were "alive and kicking" following the verdict.