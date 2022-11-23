Lindsie Chrisley Speaks out After Todd and Julie Chrisley's Prison Sentencing

Lindsie Chrisley is relying on her friends and faith after her father Todd Chrisley and stepmother Julie Chrisley were sentenced serve time in prison for their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions earlier this year. The former Chrisley Knows Best star, 33, took to her Instagram Story to share her thoughts after a federal judge handed down a 12-year sentence to Todd, 53, and a seven-year sentence to Julie, 49.

"The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne," Lindsie captioned a video of her spending time with her friends hours after news of the sentencing broke, setting the clip to "Count on Me" by Bruno Mars. Tuesday morning, Lindsie shared more of her thoughts on her Story, posting a TIkTok quoting Steve Harvey talking about praying.

"Don't forget to pray, but don't be ashamed to pray. And don't be too proud to pray because prayer – prayer changes things," the quote read. In another TikTok posted soon after, a different quote read, "The Enemy uses the heaviest artillery on the people who are carrying the greatest purpose. And so if a lot is coming against you, that means God has put a lot in you." She followed up those posts with a photo including her son Jackson and the caption, "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Psalm 34:18."

Todd and Julie were convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, with Julie also being convicted of wire fraud. The former USA Network couple has denied all allegations, filing a motion for a new trial in a motion that was denied.

Lindsie has long had a complicated relationship with her family, and long declared publicly there was no possibility of reconciling with her estranged family members. After her parents were arrested, however, the Coffee Convos podcast host reconciled with her dad and stepmom. "I will also go on record today and say that I love my parents, I love my siblings, I love my grandmother," she said in June on her podcast. "And what is the future of our relationships at this point, I'm currently not going to discuss any more than that, other than the fact that I love them and I stand with them."