‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Dad Todd Chrisley Reacts to Tax Evasion Charges, Claims Innocence: ‘We Have Nothing to Hide’

Todd Chrisley has released his first statement since it was announced that he and his wife, Julie, could face up to 30 years in prison.

The couple was indicted on Tuesday on 11 counts of bank fraud and tax evasion. Chrisley shared his side of the story on Instagram with a lengthy write-up.

“Thank you all for your love and support. Our family will forever be grateful,” posted Chrisley, who added a heart emoji. “God bless you all!”

The Blast received documents that the couple set up a production company called 7C’s Productions. This served as a loan-out company for all of the money that their show, Chrisley Knows Best, brought in. The production company took in millions of dollars from the show yet never filed taxes between 2014 and 2016.

In his Instagram post, Chrisley began by deflecting the blame to a former employee who had a vendetta.

“I’ve never talked about this publicly before, but there’s been a cloud hanging over Julie and me and our entire family for the past seven years. It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time,” Chrisley opened in his letter.

Chrisley explained the revenge act, claiming this employee created “phony documents,” forged their signatures and placed threats on other employees of the show if anything got out about his doings.

“We even discovered that he illegally bugged our house,” Chrisley explained.

Apparently, this employee was fired shortly thereafter, and that’s when he took to the U.S. Attorney’s office to begin unloading on the couple. Chrisley said it was shut down when they had a chance to explain their situation, but that the former employee kept pursuing and eventually led to the current indictment.

Chrisley doesn’t appear to be too fazed, however.

“I’m telling you all this because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we’ve done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that prove it.”

Chrisley concluded the post by asking for everyone’s prayers for he and his family.