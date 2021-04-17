Todd Chrisley Debuts New Venture That Echoes His Family Values

✖

Todd Chrisley is embarking on a new business venture. The reality TV star took to Instagram to announce his involvement with Beckett's brand. Chrisley has created a series of "aesthetically gorgeous" non-alcoholic drinks. "There’s nothing more important to me than family, faith and leading by a virtuous example. That’s why I got involved with the creation of the Beckett’s™ brand, offering delicious and aesthetically gorgeous non-alcoholic spirits and tonics made with all natural ingredients!" he wrote in the caption.

He went on to share that while the brand is still working on its expansion, the vegan, gluten-free, low-calorie mocktails are available now in the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, those interested in purchasing can find Beckett's on Amazon.com or can order directly through the website DrinkBecketts.com. "I strongly encourage you to give it a try when you want to stay dry!" he said.

He closed by thanking his fans for their ongoing support. "God bless you all for the love and support you’ve shown to help Beckett’s™ become a reality and a positive lifestyle change for so many!" In other news involving Chrisley's income, 11 Alive News reports parents Todd and Julie Chrisley appeared for a federal court hearing on Thursday. The couple is facing a tax fraud indictment charge as well as other charges. The duo is accused of submitting fake bank and financial statements to financial institutions to get loans, according to Associated Press. They're also accused of sending fabricated financial documents to a California property owner to rent a home there.

The indictment says they created a company called 7C's Productions to hide their Chrisley Knows Best earnings from the IRS and failed to file and pay taxes on time. It also goes on to allege that the Chrisley patriarch told his employee in 2008 to send updated financial information to their back. Reportedly, when the employee said he didn't have the financials, the indictment says Chrisley directed the worker to "stop telling me this [expletive], create them like you always have." Chrisley Knows Best was recently renewed for a ninth season and its spinoff Growing Up Chrisley earned a third season renewal.