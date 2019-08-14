‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Fans Weigh in After Todd Chrisley and Wife Julie Surrender to FBI

Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie have surrendered to the FBI on tax evasion charges, and fans are weighing in. According to CNN, the couple were indicted by a grand jury in the Northern District of Georgia. Among the allegations, authorities say that the Chrisleys committed bank fraud and wire fraud conspiracy. Now, fans are speaking out with news, with one person tweeting, “Todd and Julie Chrisley can’t be going to prison because who else will I watch if they’re gone! This too much.”

“Prayers for the real truth to come out. Todd and Julie Chrisley are amazing people and are not anything like they are being betrayed. Love your family, [Todd Chrisley],” another fan wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I saw Todd Chrisley was trending and I thought he finally came out but it turns out he didn’t pay his taxes,” someone else joked.

I’m so embarrassed that everyone knows I love Chrisley but thankful for ur thoughts~n~prayers pic.twitter.com/Wa0goIeGaO — Jenn Wick (@Jennykay5real) August 13, 2019

“This is not the Todd Chrisley scandal we were all expecting,” one other Twitter user wrote.

“Not Todd and Julie Chrisley possibly going to jail for bank fraud & tax evasion .. maybe they didn’t know best after all,” a fifth person added.

More (thread): Those who follow the Chrisleys know that Todd Chrisley told fans last night there would be a federal indictment coming this week, but he blamed a former, disgruntled employee who he claimed gained immunity in the case by making up stuff to tell the Feds. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/RrnOIVJg3U — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) August 13, 2019

Todd has since issued a lengthy statement, in which he denies being guilty of the charges against him.

“I’ve never talked about this publicly before, but there’s been a cloud hanging over Julie and me and our entire family for the past seven years. It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time,” he wrote in a message posed to Instagram.

Todd went on to allege that they believe a disgruntled former employee is responsible for setting them up and fabricating the evidence being held against him and his wife. “We even discovered that he illegally bugged our house,” Todd alleged.

“I’m telling you all this because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we’ve done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that prove it.”

In addition to the Chrisley’s, their former CPA Peter Tarantino was also indicted for financial crimes.

Photo Credit: Getty Images