‘Tiger King’ Personality Arrested Over Alleged Theft

Masha Diduk, the “hot nanny” hired by Tiger King personality Jeff Lowe, was reportedly arrested for theft in Las Vegas. Diduk allegedly stole a $5,000 candelabra from a nightclub in July 2021. In March 2020, Diduk infamously appeared alongside Lowe and his wife Lauren Lowe on Lights Out with David Spade. Lowe later told TMZ Diduk is a legit part-time nanny, hired to take care of Lowe and Lauren’s daughter.

According to a police report TMZ obtained, Wynn hotel security saw surveillance footage showing a woman stealing a candelabra from a private dining room at a club. Moments later, the woman left the casino, allegedly wearing it on her arm like an accessory. Security linked Diduk to the alleged theft because they found her name on a ticket the suspect used at the valet.

Hotel security also found her license plate and used Diduk’s Instagram page to discover she looked like the suspect. On July 20, 2021, Diduk even posted a picture from the club around the time of the incident. Diduk was detained by security and arrested for grand larceny. TMZ also published her mugshot. It’s not clear where the case stands now, several months after her arrest. Diduk hasn’t commented on TMZ‘s report on Instagram, where she continues posting provocative photos of herself.

Diduk gained attention in the Tiger King sphere when she appeared alongside Lowe and Lauren on David Spade’s show in March 2020. Some suspected it was merely a publicity stunt, but Lowe later told TMZ on April 5, 2020, that Diduk was really hired as a nanny in September 2019 to care for his daughter. Diduk told TMZ she met Lauren and Lowe in Las Vegas over four years ago when Lowe drove to Las Vegas with tiger cubs (as seen in Tiger King). Diduk agreed to work as a part-time nanny while Lowe was at his Oklahoma zoo and worked on weekends.

Diduk said her work “dried up” during the pandemic, so she began working more with Lowe to help him pack up his zoo. During that time, she took care of Lowe’s daughter more often. As for Tiger King, Diduk told TMZ she thought the allegations against Lowe that he mistreated animals were incorrect. Diduk has not posted about working for Lowe on Instagram in over a year.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness became a surprise hit for Netflix in March 2020, during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, the documentary series focused on convicted felon Joe Exotic. It turned everyone related to the show into Internet celebrities briefly before interest waned. Netflix still ordered a second season, which was released on Nov. 17 to little fanfare. A third season focusing on Doc Antle was released on Dec. 12.