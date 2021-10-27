‘Tiger King 2’ Trailer Released by Netflix Ahead of November Premiere

Tiger King fans are in for another round of murder, mayhem and madness next month. The Netflix original series is back for a second season, and the new trailer premiered on Wednesday. From the looks of it, Tiger King 2 will dig even deeper into the odd twists and turns of this story.

A two-and-a-half-minute trailer for Tiger King 2 features Joe Exotic speaking from prison, where he wound up at the end of the first season last year. It also revisits some of the main players in the first season, including Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover and James Garretson. The voice-over suggests that Exotic will spill any beans he has left in the hopes of getting out of prison, while the docuseries will examine how the first installment itself impacted the cases it depicted.

https://youtu.be/pT4NYto3abM

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness premiered on March 20, 2020, on Netflix and became one of the biggest hits of the year. It brought viewers into the bizarre world of large cat zookeeping, including the shocking safety standards, the lifestyles of the workers, the rivalries between zoo owners and animal rights activists and, of course, Exotic’s larger-than-life persona. It ended by showing Exotic going to prison for federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder for hire for the plot to kill Baskin.

Baskin, for one, does not seem pleased by the Season 2 announcement. Back in September, she issued a statement to TVLine saying: “I don’t know how they put out a Tiger King 2 when Joe Schreibvogel’s [Exotic] in jail and I’m refusing to be played again. [Co-director] Rebecca Chaiklin said she wanted to ‘clear the air’ about what they did to me in Tiger King. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal.”

Still, the trailer shows Baskin back in Tiger King 2, indicating that she will appear through leftover footage from Season 1. Indeed, Chaiklin told Entertainment Weekly last year that her team had “a crazy amount of [leftover] footage… There could be a follow-up on this story because there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years.”

Tiger King Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, Nov. 17 on Netflix.