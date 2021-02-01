'The Voice' Season 20 Reveals Premiere Date and Celebrity Mentors

✖

Season 20 of The Voice is on its way! The NBC singing competition show will premiere on Monday, March 1, according to the network. This season's Battle Advisors include Darren Criss, Luis Fonsi, Brandy, and Dan + Shay, who will join coaches Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. Criss will be the celebrity mentor for Team Nick, while Fonsi will work with Team Kelly, Brandy will work with Team Legend and Dan + Shay will work with Team Blake.

Legend gushed over Brandy in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying that her "track record as a successful artist speaks for itself," adding that "we've been loving her and cherishing her as an artist of our culture for such a long time." One thing he knows she will bring to the table at The Voice — aside from her hit-filled career — is the fact that "singers love Brandy. They all look up to her and she's so influential to other singers," Legend said. "For a show like ours where it's all about mentoring singers, for them to see her when they walk in the room... it's just a magical moment every time."

Season 20 of The Voice marks the show's 10th anniversary and will follow strong ratings for Season 19, which averaged a 2.0 in 18-49 and 10.6 million viewers in total audience measurement. In total, The Voice reached over 50 million people across linear and digital platforms.

Gwen Stefani took home the grand prize last year with 15-year-old Carter Rubin — the first win for Stefani, who has served as a coach on the show for five seasons, sporadically. NBC announced in November that Jonas would be replacing Stefani, something that previously happened when Stefani left after Season 17. Although fans are sad to see Stefani go, Jonas is excited to get back in the red swivel seat.

"I've been living and breathing The Voice since Season 18," Jonas said in a video in which Legend, Clarkson and Shelton all wondered who the new coach would be. "Little do these coaches know I've grown stronger by the day. The newbie has now become the master."

Legend told ET that Jonas is eager to get his first win as a coach in Season 20, his second on the show. "He doesn’t wanna wait," Legend said. "He’s had one season where he didn’t win and he's ready to get his first win in now. He is tough competition."

"I always prided myself on being the four-chair king, [when everyone's] going against each other that I had the better chance of winning," he admitted. "I won more often than I didn’t. But this time, Nick's been doing his thing and I may have to use my steal against Nick for real." The Voice returns for Season 20 on Monday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.