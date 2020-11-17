Gwen Stefani Is Leaving 'The Voice' and Fans Are Upset
Gwen Stefani is leaving The Voice again, and fans are really upset about the news. On Tuesday, it was announced that the singer will not come back as a coach for Season 20 of the hit competition series. In her place, Nick Jonas will return as the fourth coach, alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Carson Daly will also be returning as host.
This is not the first time that Stefani has left the show, as the No Doubt frontwoman exited after Season 17 as well. Notably, Jonas was also her temporary replacement for Season 18. Fans of the show have a lot of feels over Stefani leaving again, and they are taking to social media to make their own voices heard. "We want Gwen back as a coach!" one fan exclaimed in a tweet. Scroll down to see more of what Stefani's fans are saying about her exodus from The Voice.
Being Gwen back!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rZXSg4RoEn— MJones (@JonesMj5331) November 17, 2020
"Why isn't Gwen staying?! Love her energy with the other coaches. Not a real fan of Nick Jonas. Nothing personal I just think Gwen fits in better with the coaches. Keep Gwen!" one Twitter user wrote.
Uhmmm Gwen needs to stay— Donna Tamayo (@DonnaTamayo5) November 17, 2020
"Nick's not all that bad but I was excited Gwen was there.
It'd be nice to have Adam back I loved their bantering back and forth. It was hilarious," someone else tweeted.
I will miss Gwens sweet spirit 😩💔— Cathy Camp (@CathyCamp13) November 17, 2020
"Nothing against Nick but he's not a good fit. No chemistry with the other judges. Should have kept Gwen," someone said.
:'( no gwen— Heather Chase (@CaliGirlLove760) November 17, 2020
"Team Gwen is the best! She deserves to win this season with any of her contestants. They are amazing," another wrote.
But Gwen... 😢 pic.twitter.com/ozBkDVfmnc— ᴋʟᴀᴜᴅɪᴀ (@SweetLuckyKM) November 17, 2020
"I really have been enjoying The Voice this season. Hope Gwen comes back...she is really funny," one user said.
I love Gwen as a coach, what the heck?— HKfan73🌈 (@HopeLangevin) November 17, 2020
"Bring Adam back keep Gwen bring Christina back and keep Blake!! That be my favourite coaching panel," another wrote.
That’s funny because I just started watching because Gwen was judge. 😃— maritn2000 (@maritn20001) November 17, 2020
"Not that I didn't love Nick on The Voice, but why is Gwen leaving again?? I like the ratio 2/2 male and female, and I love Blake and Gwen on there together," someone else said.