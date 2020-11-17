Gwen Stefani Is Leaving 'The Voice' and Fans Are Upset

Gwen Stefani is leaving The Voice again, and fans are really upset about the news. On Tuesday, it was announced that the singer will not come back as a coach for Season 20 of the hit competition series. In her place, Nick Jonas will return as the fourth coach, alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Carson Daly will also be returning as host.

This is not the first time that Stefani has left the show, as the No Doubt frontwoman exited after Season 17 as well. Notably, Jonas was also her temporary replacement for Season 18. Fans of the show have a lot of feels over Stefani leaving again, and they are taking to social media to make their own voices heard. "We want Gwen back as a coach!" one fan exclaimed in a tweet. Scroll down to see more of what Stefani's fans are saying about her exodus from The Voice.