Nick Jonas Returning to 'The Voice' as a Judge for Season 20

✖

The Voice is bringing back a fan-favorite coach! Nick Jonas is reclaiming his red chair on the NBC singing competition's 20th season this spring, the network announced Tuesday. He'll join coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson for the season, as Gwen Stefani takes another step back from coaching alongside her country star fiancé.

The Jonas Brothers star, 28, previously appeared on Season 18 of The Voice, where he went all the way to the finals with team member Thunderstorm Artis. In a video announcing the news shared on Instagram, Clarkson, Shelton and Legend ponder who the new coach will be before walking in on Jonas meditating on how he will win the whole season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

"I've been living and breathing The Voice since Season 18," he said, envisioning Shelton crying in defeat. "Little do these coaches know I've grown stronger by the day. The newbie has now become the master." The pop singer captioned the clip, "Warriors never sleep. I’m back and ready to win this thing. See you next season on [The Voice]!!" Fans were thrilled at the news. "YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS IM PUMPED!" one person commented, as another added, "YES I’M HERE FOR IT!"

Jonas had never been one to shy away from a challenge, declaring right off the bat when he announced in October 2019 he would be joining the judging panel for the first time that he was "coming for" all his fellow judges. Shelton quickly developed their playful rapport with a message to Jonas on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying in a video message, "Nick Jonas! How you doin' buddy? I heard you're going to be a new coach on The Voice and I wanted to say congratulations, I guess." He then went on to voice some "concerns" he had. "I have to look through the rules because this is my TV show," he joked. "I'm not sure that you're even old enough to be a coach on The Voice, but I'm certain that you're going to get your butt kicked."

In November of that year, Stefani extended the olive branch to her replacement during the iHeartRadio LIVE With Gwen Stefani show at the iHeartRadio Theater, telling him, "Get ready to be inspired. I never imagined I would be this inspired [working on The Voice]. It'll inspire you to do more."