'The Voice' Fans Blown Away by Jim Ranger's Performance

The Voice featured yet another episode full of thrilling performances from the contestants. But, one of the highlights of Monday night's episode was Jim Ranger's performance of Harry Nilsson's "Without You." And based on the reactions amongst those on Twitter, they had plenty to say about the talented member of Blake Shelton's team.

If you can believe it, Season 19 of The Voice is winding down. Heading into the latest episode, there are two contestants each on Team Blake Shelton, Team Kelly Clarkson, and Team Gwen Stefani. When it comes to John Legend's team, he has three performers still in the running. On Monday, the remaining nine competitors did their best to showcase exactly why they should be moving forward to the finale next week. The contestants will be able to see who makes it through to the next round of the competition on Tuesday night's show, after which there will only be five competitors in the running to take home the win.

Of course, many fans were focused on one particular moment that went down on Monday night's show — Ranger's "Without You" performance which started the show on a fantastic note. Check out what Voice viewers are saying about the latest episode.