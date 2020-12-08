'The Voice' Fans Blown Away by Jim Ranger's Performance
The Voice featured yet another episode full of thrilling performances from the contestants. But, one of the highlights of Monday night's episode was Jim Ranger's performance of Harry Nilsson's "Without You." And based on the reactions amongst those on Twitter, they had plenty to say about the talented member of Blake Shelton's team.
If you can believe it, Season 19 of The Voice is winding down. Heading into the latest episode, there are two contestants each on Team Blake Shelton, Team Kelly Clarkson, and Team Gwen Stefani. When it comes to John Legend's team, he has three performers still in the running. On Monday, the remaining nine competitors did their best to showcase exactly why they should be moving forward to the finale next week. The contestants will be able to see who makes it through to the next round of the competition on Tuesday night's show, after which there will only be five competitors in the running to take home the win.
It's the Top 9 performances on @NBCTheVoice tonight y'all! Who's ready to see @jimranger and @IanFlanigan bring it on home! #TeamBlake #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/Vpbil5fnBD— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) December 7, 2020
Of course, many fans were focused on one particular moment that went down on Monday night's show — Ranger's "Without You" performance which started the show on a fantastic note. Check out what Voice viewers are saying about the latest episode.
prevnext
.@blakeshelton #VoiceTop9 Jim might be the seasons winner. Great coaching. #TheVoice— Debra Dawn (@realdebradawn) December 8, 2020
prevnext
Jim Ranger!!! Great performance #thevoice— young enchilada (@jayzone24) December 8, 2020
prevnext
Jim Ranger kicks us off with a heart-wrenching ode that starts a lil low but gives him plenty of room to grow. Love how he taps into the emotion and growls out those big notes. He knocked that outta the park. #TheVoice #VoiceTop9— Robert Anton (@SoUWanaBaSinger) December 8, 2020
prevnext
If you don't VOTE for @JimRanger on #TheVoice ya'll are tone deaf. This guy was absolutely amazing and one of the best performances I've heard in a long time! VOTE FOR JIM!!!!! I'm beyond impressed. #TeamBlake VOTE!!!!! I predict he will win it all!— Lynnie (@TweetThisBabe) December 8, 2020
prevnext
#thevoice. WAY TO GO JIM. beautiful.— Peggy Van Dewater (@pegvande) December 8, 2020
prevnext
I’m watching #TheVoice and Jim Ranger just ate that song up!!!!— HIM (@Jefe_Nupe) December 8, 2020
prev
#TheVoice Jim Ranger just gave me major good bumps. That might have been the best on this show EVER.— Denice (@DeniceFL) December 8, 2020