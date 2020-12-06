'The Voice': Dismissed Contestant Ryan Gallagher Denies Violating Show's COVID-19 Rules

✖

Ryan Gallagher broke his silence on his exit from NBC's The Voice. During the Nov. 30 episode, host Carson Daly said Gallagher had to leave the show but did not say why. An NBC source later told Michigan Live that the 32-year-old Michigan singer violated coronavirus safety protocols, allegations Gallagher and his representatives denied.

Gallagher's personal manager, Michael Catalano, told PEOPLE Sunday his client was "dismissed" from The Voice the day before Monday's episode aired for an "alleged violation" of the show's safety protocols. "In my opinion, nothing could be further from the truth," Catalano said. Gallagher's mother was recently hospitalized with the virus, so the singer understands the severity of the illness, Catalano said. "It was a scary time for Ryan and his family and he certainly would not knowingly put anyone at risk by not adhering to the show’s COVID-19 policy," he added.

Catalano said there is "more to the story" and Gallagher will soon speak out to share his side of the situation. Gallagher was "devastated" to leave the show and was "so touched" by the outpouring of support from his fans. "He remains very, very appreciative. Thank you for your continued support of Ryan Gallagher during this difficult time," Catalano said.

NBC and series producer MGM told PEOPLE Gallagher did violate the safety protocols though. "Ryan is a talented artist, however, The Voice has strict Covid protocols in place to secure a safe set for our crew, coaches, and contestants," the companies said. "We were made aware of a breach in those protocols, and after examining the situation, and out of abundance of caution, we determined that Ryan could not participate in our Monday night show without potentially putting others at risk. Therefore, we made the difficult decision to remove Ryan from the competition."

Daly told viewers Gallagher, who was a member of coach Kelly Clarkson's team, would no longer be participating on the show. An NBC source later told MLive that he violated coronavirus safety measures. Gallagher is from Ada Township, near Grand Rapids, Michigan. Gallagher later told fans in an Instagram Story Monday night his family is fine, but he did not drop out of the show and promised to reveal details soon. He shared another message on Friday, writing, "It’s been a weird/stressful week. I am grateful to each and every one of you for your continued support and love throughout this new development. Standby for more facts!"