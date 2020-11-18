'The Voice': Fans Are Stoked About Usher's Appearance as Mega Mentor

On Tuesday night's episode of The Voice, the show started the Knockout Rounds. But, the coaches — John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson — weren't the only ones dishing out advice. During the episode, Usher, a former Voice coach, returned to the program as a Mega Mentor, and fans were stoked to see him.

It was previously announced that Usher would be making a grand return to The Voice during Season 19. He previously served as a coach on Seasons 4 and 6 of the show. His team even won during Season 6, as one of the singers on it, Josh Kaufman, ended up taking home the win. Additionally, Usher served as a mentor on Legend's team for Season 17. But, for his latest return to the show, Usher took on Mega Mentor duties, meaning that he will be lending his advice to all of the teams as they go through the Knockout Rounds portion of the competition ahead of the live shows.

Unsurprisingly, fans were thrilled to see the singer back in action on The Voice. Check out what some of those very fans are saying below.