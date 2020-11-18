'The Voice': Fans Are Stoked About Usher's Appearance as Mega Mentor
On Tuesday night's episode of The Voice, the show started the Knockout Rounds. But, the coaches — John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson — weren't the only ones dishing out advice. During the episode, Usher, a former Voice coach, returned to the program as a Mega Mentor, and fans were stoked to see him.
It was previously announced that Usher would be making a grand return to The Voice during Season 19. He previously served as a coach on Seasons 4 and 6 of the show. His team even won during Season 6, as one of the singers on it, Josh Kaufman, ended up taking home the win. Additionally, Usher served as a mentor on Legend's team for Season 17. But, for his latest return to the show, Usher took on Mega Mentor duties, meaning that he will be lending his advice to all of the teams as they go through the Knockout Rounds portion of the competition ahead of the live shows.
Unsurprisingly, fans were thrilled to see the singer back in action on The Voice. Check out what some of those very fans are saying below.
All Love
OH MY GOD!!!!
ITS FORMER VOICE COACH AND NEW MEGA MENTOR USHER!!!
WE STAN AND LOVE HIM!!!!!#VoiceKnockouts #TheVoice— tayl🧇r j🥞seph • I.F.L.Y. 💕 (in semi-hiatus) (@gem_drill2) November 18, 2020
Some fans were clearly overjoyed about seeing Usher on The Voice again. As this fan wrote, they "stan and love" the talented singer.prevnext
Thrilled
Ok @Usher you just made lockdown a whole lot better #VoiceBattles #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/hFaNtMsYP5— Debbie De La Rosa (@debbiescott24) November 18, 2020
Since the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, many individuals are still under lockdown and adhering to various social distancing measures. But, Usher's appearance on The Voice is making this time period easier for some.prevnext
Warm Welcome
@usher Welcome Back!!! #TheVoice https://t.co/42WlvzIDQh— Sai-Sai (@SKGLEGACY) November 18, 2020
Fans welcomed Usher back to the NBC competition with open arms. While it's only been a couple of seasons since he served as a mentor, it's been quite some time since he was featured as a coach on the program.prevnext
Fantastic
Usher, it’s going to be great having you on @NBCTheVoice! 😘❤️😘❤️— Brenda Hapner (@brenda_hapner) November 18, 2020
As this fan put it, it's "great" having him back on The Voice. Based on the reactions from the other coaches (and the many fans out there), they'd have to agree.prevnext
"Dope"
Soo Dope!!! https://t.co/jCtTJx8DsE— Its Stef (@1Gorgeous_Chick) November 18, 2020
Usher definitely brought a major dose of energy to the show and, of course, plenty of swag. One fan aptly said that it's "dope" to see him on the show again.prevnext
Can I Get A 'Yeah?'
YES🔥Usher🤣#Yeah https://t.co/xOAHtLucxv— L I F A (@xiakilov7) November 18, 2020
This fan utilized the name of one of Usher's most famous tracks to describe how they're feeling about his appearance on The Voice. Basically, everyone's screaming "yeah" to mark his return to the program.prevnext
Relatable
Omg!! I’m dying @TamaraJadeMusic!! 🤣🤣 I would’ve jumped on @Usher though!! #TheVoice— Pam Campbell (@4BoysStrong70) November 18, 2020
One of the contestants on the show, Tamara Jade, had a big reaction upon hearing that Usher would be the Mega Mentor this season. Based on all of the reactions amongst fans, viewers could definitely relate to her excitement.prev