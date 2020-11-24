'The Voice' Alum Kameron Marlowe Shares His 'Come to Nashville Sound' With Debut EP (Exclusive)

Kameron Marlowe never dreamed that he could be making music for a living, but after a call from The Voice changed his life, that's exactly what he's doing. "I really thought I was going to sell car parts for my whole life," Marlowe told PopCulture.com. "I didn't have any idea I was going to be doing music, but I'm beyond blessed and I love being able to call this my job."

Marlowe grew up in Kannapolis, North Carolina, and was always interested in performing, even going to college to study music. After realizing that he "was not a college person at all," he dropped out and went to work for General Motors, still posting music on social media on the side. That caught the attention of The Voice, who called Marlowe and asked him to be on the show, an experience that had "a big part" in his decision to pursue music.

"I was like, 'I don't think I could ever not do this,'" he explained of his time on The Voice, where he was a member of Blake Shelton's team. "I was doing music every day, from the time I woke up to the time I went to bed. And I just realized how much I loved it over being in an office."

Marlowe released his first song, the self-penned "Giving You Up," last year, which now has over 50 million on-demand streams, though the 23-year-old admits there was no strategy behind the massive number.

"I just wanted to have a song out," he said. "It was just a goal of mine to put something to all the platforms and be able to have something that would last longer than me, I guess. So, I really didn't know what I was doing. People gravitated towards that song. I've been very stoked to see the results from that."

After signing a deal with Sony Music Nashville, Marlowe released his single "Burn 'Em All," as well as his debut self-titled EP, which arrived on Nov. 13. Influences like Ray Charles, Johnny Cash and Stevie Ray Vaughan are evident on the six-song collection, which is built on country production and delivered with plenty of soul.

"This has been my come to Nashville sound," Marlowe explained. "This is what I've been building since I came to Nashville. It's really rock with some blues and a little bit of soul in there. It's a mixture of all my influences and all my writing styles coming together. And I'm very happy with the way it turned out. One of my favorite songs on there is 'Goin' There Today.' I'm just very happy that people are responding to it, enjoying it as much as I was to make it."

The Voice was right to call Marlowe up, because his is a true standout, but he wants listeners to know that he "was just a normal guy" before he made his way to Nashville. "There's nothing really special about me," he said. "I was just playing music around small bars and got the bug for it and decided to go for it." You can stream Marlowe's EP here.