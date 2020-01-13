‘The View’: Meghan McCain Tweets at Abby Huntsman Amid Exit, and the Internet Erupts

Meghan McCain’s message to The View co-host Abby Huntsman has the internet buzzing after the former Fox & Friends personality’s announcement Monday that she would be stepping down from her position on the ABC talk show panel to help run father Jon Huntsman Jr.’s campaign for governor of Utah.

“Wishing my amazing friend and co-host @HuntsmanAbby nothing but the best on her next chapter!” McCain tweeted just prior to The View‘s airtime on the east coast. “@TheView is less without you and your light. I wish you, your family, & your father [Jon Huntsman’s] campaign all the absolute best. He’s lucky to have you officially lead his team!”

Plenty of The View fans were quick to let McCain know they wished the big exit announcement had come from her camp instead of from her fellow conservative voice on the panel.

I wish it was you leaving — brandy alexander ✨ (@dustcakeboi) January 13, 2020

I was hoping it was you! But thats good now they can bring on @ananavarro! Then I bet you you will leave next! — Ms Mimi💋 (@MimiBella2278) January 13, 2020

The View would be more without you Meghan. — Mr. Pink (@Thorspaintrain) January 13, 2020

Others took umbrage with the timing of the announcement, which came just before the show aired.

I think you’re supposed to wait until she announces today on the show🤔 — Blackolitics (@blackolitics) January 13, 2020

Why would you tweet this before the show airs in any time zones? You just stole your amazing friends thunder 😒 — J-Bird 🇬🇾🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@IAmDeviJ) January 13, 2020

The show airs at 11ET…@MeghanMcCain tweeted this before the show! 🤬

NOT your announcement to make!! — Erin Byrd (@mom_e_byrd) January 13, 2020

Huntsman revealed her final day on The View would be Friday, but that she wasn’t ruling out a future return to TV. The View, meanwhile, has yet to announce a replacement for Huntsman, and will be rotating guest panelists for the foreseeable future.

