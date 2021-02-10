'The View': Meghan McCain Fires Back at Fan Making Fun of Her Hair Extensions

✖

Meghan McCain is defending her new hairstyle after debuting a curly high ponytail for The View's Tuesday discussion of Framing Britney Spears, a New York Times documentary airing now on Hulu on the pop star's conservatorship battle. The View co-host appeared to be paying tribute to Spears with her curly high ponytail worn during Tuesday's show, even reposting a fan who said she looked ready to put out a pop album.

Sharing several selfies on Instagram, the late Sen. John McCain's daughter added, "I love a high pony!" to let everyone know just how much she was feeling her look. However, not everyone loved her 'do with one viewer tweeting, "Meghan's natural hair grew really fast," alongside several crying laughing emojis in a message they have since deleted. However, McCain was quick to clap backp back, responding, "Can a b— experiment with extensions and hairpieces?" She added, "It's the pandemic; I don't have that much to entertain me anymore."

McCain's ponytail might have caused controversy on Twitter, but the political commentator was focused on the renewed attention being given to Spears' story, which included a new look at the public's response to her 2007 breakdown. The documentary also examined how she was publicly demonized for her split from Justin Timberlake, who would talk about their sex life to Howard Stern on the radio.

"I think Justin Timberlake has some things to answer to, not just about Britney Spears, but about his role in sexualizing and demonizing Janet Jackson after the Super Bowl," McCain said on Tuesday's show, referencing Jackson's "wardrobe malfunction" during the 2004 halftime show.

"We have to look at why we treated a woman who was clearly in pain – and by the way, [Spears] was suffering from postpartum depression when she shaved her head and took an umbrella to a paparazzi car – why we treat women like they're always crazy. Why women have no other option, but they're insane maniacs," McCain added. The View co-host concluded that we as a society "have done [Spears] dirty," adding that as she fights to dissolve her conservatorship, "This is a moment in time for us to give her the support that she needs. And if she is in some kind of – what looks like being held against her own will by her dad … we as a society have a right to do the right thing with Britney Spears right now."

Following up on her comments on the show, McCain shared photos from her 32nd birthday, which she spent in front row seats seeing Spears perform. "One of the most fun nights of my life," she captioned the shots. "One of the greatest living entertainers, she deserves better than what we have given her. Free Britney."