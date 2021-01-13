‘The View’: Meghan McCain Reacts to Joy Behar Saying She Didn’t Miss Her

Meghan McCain is trying to move forward after an uncomfortable exchange last week when her The View co-host, Joy Behar, told the new mom she didn’t miss her while she was on maternity leave. In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Monday, McCain told Andy Cohen that it was a “rough re-entry” back onto the ABC daytime show following the birth of daughter Liberty, 3 months, and the recent riots at the U.S. Capitol.

“And I will say, I missed everyone,” she said. “Even if some people didn’t miss me, I missed the show. We’re a family. All these women were at my dad’s funeral. We’ve been through a lot of s— together, and I missed being on the show and I hope that we can all be examples, myself included, for where the country should go forward, because whether we like it or not, like, I’m not going anywhere on the show, Joy’s not going anywhere on the show.” She continued that as Americans, we have to “love and co-exist together,” adding, “We’re all gonna try and co-exist and I really want to have us all move forward.”

Behar and McCain’s uncomfortable moment came when the two were debating the Republican party’s current state, and Behar got upset with McCain for interrupting her. When the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain responded, “Joy, you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed fighting with me,” Behar replied quickly, “I did not. I did not miss you. Zero.” McCain looked hurt by the comment, telling her co-host, “You know what, that’s so nasty.”

The two have gone back and forth for years but told Entertainment Tonight in 2019 that they had no bad blood between them. “We like each other!” Behar said. “They keep writing things about how we can’t stand each other.” McCain chimed in, “It genuinely hurts my feelings because our dressing rooms are next door to each other and you and I have the same emotional reaction to things, sometimes in different ways. We’re both upset equally, the equal amount of the same things. I wish people would give us a break, for real.” Any tension between the women, Behar explained, comes from the fact that they don’t “sugarcoat” their often different views, but she added there was an underlying “respect” between the two.