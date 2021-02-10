Britney Spears Has Message for Fans After 'Framing Britney Spears' Documentary Release

✖

Just days after the release of Framing Britney Spears, the pop singer has a message for her fans. The documentary continued to push the "Free Britney" movement as the topic of her more than decade-long conservatorship was discussed among those who know her best. While one source said that Spears has not watched the New York Times film as of right now, she's still chiming in on the topic of conversation.

"Can't believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!!" she said posting a video of her concert performance. "I'll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person .... I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!! Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens."

Those who have closely followed the mom-of-two on her social media account have questioned whether she's signaling a cry for help. In the documentary, the topic of her social media account was discussed with many thinking Spears is giving her fans clues to how she really feels, potentially saying how unhappy she is. In fact, the insider who revealed the singer hasn't watched the film, is also saying that Spears is "fed up" with her conservatorship.

"As of Sunday, Britney hadn't watched the documentary, but she's aware of it," the source told Page Six. "She had not seen any of it." They did note that it was her choice not to watch it as oppose to her being told she can't watch it. "She's chosen not to watch it because she's fed up with the conservatorship. She feels there is a hole missing in her life because of the conservatorship and that she won't be able to live a normal life until that's over. She knows it's a battle for her whole life."

Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, took to social media as well to share his thoughts, except he added a little more detail on how he feels towards her dad, Jamie Spears — who makes all Spears' legal decisions — saying he has "zero respect" for him and that he "is a total d—." While he continued to say that he has always respected their privacy, he feels the need to let a few things off his chest while the topic of conversation is at an all-time high.