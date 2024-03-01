Jax Taylor Pumps the Breaks on Brittany Cartwright Breakup Announcement

Jax Taylor is walking back wife Brittany Cartwright's separation announcement. Hours after Cartwright revealed the two were "taking time apart" and not living under the same roof, Taylor told Page Six that they were "together" and back to cohabitating.

"We're together. We're living in our home right now," Taylor, 44, told the outlet, adding that while Cartwright, 35, was "in a house for a while" she's now "back home." The Bravo star continued that the two are trying to "figure out" the next stage of their separation with a "fresh and new" dynamic between them.

"It's not evil or nastiness," said Taylor, who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Cartwright. "It's just two people that you now are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage. We're just spending some time apart and just trying to re-assess, you know, our situation. We have a child involved and we just wanna do what's best for our kid."

Earlier in the day, Cartwright had announced the news of their separation after a "particularly rough year" on their When Reality Hits podcast. "Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," Cartwright, said on the Feb. 29 episode. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."

"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," the former SURver continued. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

Cartwright didn't say anything specific about the reason for their split, despite recent rumors alleging infidelity on Taylor's part, but said the separation was "still very hard to talk about." She added, "I'm taking one day at a time. I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz." She concluded her message by asking listeners to "pray for" her and her husband, saying that "everything will be just fine" regardless of the outcome of their separation.

The couple's big announcement came just days ahead of the debut of their new Bravo series, The Valley, which is set to premiere on March 19 and follows them as they and their friends, including Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute, adjust to parenthood and adult life in the suburbs of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.