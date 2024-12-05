‘The Summit’ Winner Nick Morgan Reflects on ‘Unbelievable’ Experience and His Biggest Regret (Exclusive)

The Summit has been conquered and a winner has been declared, and Nick Morgan spoke to PopCulture.com about what the two-week journey was really like. The 28-year-old sales VP not only made it to the peak of the mountain with Punkin Jackson and Therron Pittman, but he also managed to convince six eliminated contestants that he deserves the “lost” money, another $250,000 on top of the $250k he won. Morgan spoke to PopCulture about what he endured throughout the 14 days, what he regretted those most, and when he thought he wouldn’t even make the trek. (Interview has been edited for length and clarity).

PopCulture: First off, congratulations on making to The Summit and winning! I know that you probably hoped that you’d see it through, but did you actually think that you’d be able to make it during the whole journey when you first signed on?

Nick Morgan: If I would have known what I have signed up for, I’m not sure if I would have continued. Once you’re out there, though, in the middle of it, I’m an athlete. I grew up playing sports and flipped the switch in my head. It was game on once that bounce started.

PC: Was there ever a time where you almost gave up or you truly thought you were gonna be eliminated, especially since you had to face your fear of heights a lot?

Morgan: At every single obstacle, I think it’s at the end. As far as the challenges, I mean, I am terrified of heights. I don’t go on the balcony if we take a trip to the beach. So I don’t want anything to do with them. So every time we pulled up to a note, I’m going, “What is happening now?” As far as the vote-outs, I felt really good all the days, and I felt like I was trying to think one step ahead. I knew when we had 10 people, I need six folks. Seven, I need four. When we had five, I need three. And I tried to just make sure I was thinking at least a day or two in advance to make sure that I always have the numbers needed to stay in.

Pictured (L-R): Therron Pittman, Punkin Jackson, Nick Morgan, and Jeannie Geyer. Photo: CBS

﻿PC: Is there anything that you regretted during the journey?

Morgan: Watching [the finale] back last night was tough with Jeannie. The toughest decision I had to make in the entire thing was whether to take Therron or Jeannie. I’ve been working with both of them since Day 1. Therron was like my best friend on the mountain, and Jeannie was like my mother. We had such a close relationship, and this has been Jeannie’s dream forever. She’s one of the most genuine people, and I’ll probably never get over that decision.

PC: Other than the money, what motivated you to continue?

Morgan: I grew up playing sports my entire life. Football, basketball, baseball. I played baseball in college. And I just felt like I always came up just short. I’d make it to the end whether we made it to the World Series and ended up not winning it or we made it all the way to the championship game and lost. And that’s honestly how I felt for the mountain. Every day we got closer, I’m like, “I’m getting closer and closer, but is the rug gonna be pulled out beneath me?” And I finally felt like I got to the top and made it. And then, of course, they bring the twist back to the contestants and I knew I was just short, but it didn’t end up working that way, and I finally came out on top.

PC: Viewers got a look at the conditions throughout the trek, and you guys even had to be evacuated at one point because it. What was it really like out there?

Morgan: The conditions were crazy. I mean, one moment, you’re hiking, and there’s sun at the bottom, and you’re on the bottom. Next thing you know, it’s raining and snowing and there’s waterfalls, but now all of a sudden it’s hailing. It would change in an instant, windy. It was some of the craziest rain I ever been a part of, and you did not know what to expect. You went to sleep one night. You woke up going, “Is this where I fell asleep?” It was crazy. Birds rattling the tents. I’m thinking, “Are there wolves out here?” I didn’t know what was outside the tent.

Pictured: Nick Morgan. Photo: CBS

PC: If you had to do it all again, would you or would you do anything differently?

Morgan: That’s a good question that a lot of people are asking. If I would have known, I’m not sure it’d be a show I would have applied for. So, looking back at the gameplay, first off, it was an unbelievable experience. Everything was done top-notch. I love the cast. The production team was phenomenal. It was a really cool show to be a part of. Not over my fear of heights, so don’t be calling me for another season. But it was such a good time. And as far as what I’d do differently, there’s some people I might have tried to get out a little earlier, but it all worked out in the end.

PC: So when you initially signed on, what did you think that you were going on for?

Morgan: We didn’t know the name of the show, what we were doing. I barely knew where I was going. I think I’ve never been out of the country, so I gotta get a passport. I’m like, “Can somebody tell me what’s going on here?” And I remember the night before I flew out going, “What am I getting myself into?” I’m so scared that it’s gonna be what it ended up being, and that’s a lot of heights and challenges, and it was just surreal.

PC: It’s pretty ambitious signing on for a show that you don’t know what you’re going to be doing. What made you want to do it?

Morgan: I’ve always said I just wanted a shot, and that’s been whether in sports or work or The Summit. Just hit me on something, and I’m ready to battle and ready to play the game.

