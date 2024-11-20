‘The Summit’: Nick’s Motivated to Face His Fears (Exclusive Clip)

The Summit is getting closer and closer to the finale, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode. In “Necessary Evils,” the final seven trekkers confront an icy glacier on their journey, and “the Mountain’s Keeper arrives with the necessary gear to traverse it, but it comes at a cost, as there is only enough equipment for six of them. After it is revealed that the first person to touch the Keeper’s bag has the sole power to eliminate a member of the group along with their money on the spot, the group faces an arduous ascent with ice axes up a glacial cliff, testing their strength.”

In the exclusive clip, 28-year-old sales VP Nick had to face his fear of heights while climbing the glacier, and he tried to keep his eye on the prize. Luckily, he had something else on his mind other than the fear, noting he was “here for one reason” and it’s the money which will be “life-changing.” Nick revealed that he has been dating his girlfriend for three years, and with the money, he’ll be able to buy a “really nice” engagement ring, and he is going to do whatever it takes to come out on top since he knows she’s “the one.”

Everyone is going to do what it takes to win, and Nick is no exception. It’s a sweet thing that he wants to do for his girlfriend, and that kind of motivation will definitely take him far. Of course, there is no telling just who will make it out on top, but these final episodes will be as intense as ever. It should be entertaining to see what happens and if Nick is able to overcome his fears, but with his motivation will definitely keep him going.

Hosted by Manu Bennett and based on the Australian series, The Summit follows 16 strangers embarking on a journey through the New Zealand Alps in an attempt to reach the peak of a mountain. With their backpacks containing an equal share of $1 million, the group endures an exhausting distance in two weeks in order to win the cash they are carrying. Not everyone will make it, though, as they must work together to tackle “the dangerous terrain, unforgiving Antarctic winds, heart-pounding challenges, and gut-wrenching eliminations on their way to the peak.”

A new episode of The Summit premieres tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS following Survivor.