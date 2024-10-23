‘The Summit’: Relationships are Tested During an Unexpected Storm (Exclusive Clip)

CBS’ new reality competition series, The Summit, is amping things up this week as the contestants get stuck in an unexpected storm, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip. Airing tomorrow, Oct. 23, at 9:30 p.m. ET, a weather delay pauses the group’s progress, so they set out to try and make up for lost time. “When they reach an obstacle that forces them to split into pairs, one Leader and one Follower, to traverse a steep cliff, one trekker is left to face the challenge alone, bringing alliances and connections into question.”

In an exclusive sneak peek, 46-year-old bank manager Amy reveals she’s been feeling “alone” and “very isolated,” noting that everyone she was going to work with is now gone. So she takes 33-year-old Air Force veteran Punkin to the side to see how she is doing with her allies, and Punkin reveals the people she no longer trusts and who she thinks has been manipulative. While Punkin has her eye on the Summit, it seems like this relationship with Amy could turn into a pretty powerful ally, especially if they both are feeling the same vibes about certain people.

At this point, the Summit is still anyone’s game, and they are getting through some tough obstacles. It sounds like this week’s episode could be a game-changer when it comes to alliances and connections, and it could throw everything off balance. While it is certainly unpredictable, as proven by that unexpected storm, it should be interesting to see what happens and how it could impact the rest of the season. Climbing a summit is never meant to be easy, and the weather just makes it all the more challenging.

Hosted by Manu Bennett and based on the Australian series, The Summit follows 16 strangers embarking on a journey through the New Zealand Alps in an attempt to reach the peak of a mountain. With their backpacks containing an equal share of $1 million, the group endures an exhausting distance in two weeks in order to win the cash they are carrying. Not everyone will make it, though, as they must work together to tackle “the dangerous terrain, unforgiving Antarctic winds, heart-pounding challenges, and gut-wrenching eliminations on their way to the peak.”

A new episode of The Summit premieres tomorrow, Oct. 23, at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS following Survivor.