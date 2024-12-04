‘The Summit’: The Final Four Trekkers Receive a Visit From the Mountain’s Keeper (Exclusive Clip)

The Summit finale is finally premiering tonight, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. After 14 days, the remaining four trekkers are just hours away from reaching the top, but of course, yet another obstacle stands in their way. In the exclusive clip below, Therron, Nick, Punkin, and Jeannie reach an impassable chasm and receive another visit from the Mountain’s Keeper, who tasks one person with going over first with all of the money, and much more risk on the other side.

In the Season 1 finale, “Judgement Day,” as the final four trekkers “reach an impassable chasm at the peak of their journey, they must use a helicopter long line to cross one by one. During the obstacle, they discover a devastating twist from the Mountain’s Keeper: the last person will be left behind as payment for the assistance. Another surprise awaits the final three on the other side as Manu arrives with a shocking revelation involving the return of all 13 eliminated members of the group.”

It seems like the risks and obstacles just won’t stop, even so close to the Summit. Additionally, having the previous 13 eliminated members is sure to be a twist, and there is no telling what will happen. It’s been a long journey, both for the trekkers and the viewers at home, and it will once again be another intense episode that will hopefully come with some big rewards by the very end that will make it all worth it.

Hosted by Manu Bennett and based on the Australian series, The Summit follows 16 strangers embarking on a journey through the New Zealand Alps in an attempt to reach the peak of a mountain. With their backpacks containing an equal share of $1 million, the group endures an exhausting distance in two weeks in order to win the cash they are carrying. Not everyone will make it, though, as they must work together to tackle “the dangerous terrain, unforgiving Antarctic winds, heart-pounding challenges, and gut-wrenching eliminations on their way to the peak.”

The Summit has been unpredictable. Whether it’s the gameplay, the strategy, the Mountain’s Keeper, or an insane obstacle, you just never know what could happen or what alliances will form. With it being the finale, anything is on the table, and fans will want to tune in tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS to see who makes it to The Summit.