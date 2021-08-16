'The Masked Singer' Season 6 Costumes Revealed

The Masked Singer Season 6 is approaching fast, and we finally have some details on this fall's contestants. Fox released a preview and some teaser images for The Masked Singer Season 6 this weekend. As always, every frame is laden with details that may become clues down the line.

So far, Fox's preview content has revealed six contestants on The Masked Singer. There may be more to come, with over a month to go before the Sept. 22 premiere of the show. We can expect to see at least five familiar faces — host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke. Naturally, the identities of the other figures on the show must remain a mystery.

That will never stop fans from speculating, even with as few clues to go on as they have here. Here is a look at the contestants in The Masked Singer Season 6 and what we know about them so far.