'The Masked Singer' Season 6 Costumes Revealed
The Masked Singer Season 6 is approaching fast, and we finally have some details on this fall's contestants. Fox released a preview and some teaser images for The Masked Singer Season 6 this weekend. As always, every frame is laden with details that may become clues down the line.
So far, Fox's preview content has revealed six contestants on The Masked Singer. There may be more to come, with over a month to go before the Sept. 22 premiere of the show. We can expect to see at least five familiar faces — host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke. Naturally, the identities of the other figures on the show must remain a mystery.
That will never stop fans from speculating, even with as few clues to go on as they have here. Here is a look at the contestants in The Masked Singer Season 6 and what we know about them so far.
The 1-minute preview for The Masked Singer Season 6 is probably the most clue-heavy production we have so far. It shows the new costumes in action, with plenty of time for subtle hints about the contestants' skills and personalities.
Perhaps the flashiest costume of the season is the Queen of Hearts — a 1-eyed heart shape with a crown on one side and thorns around her edges. Over on social media, fans are expecting her to be a prickly competitor.
"Cupcake" seems to be a more bubbly contestant, although as we know looks can be deceiving on this show. The restrictive costume will not leave much room to show off dancing skills if she has any.
Conversely, it looks like the duo know as "Banana Split" is putting their dancing skills front and center. Fans are hoping that the fact that there are two of them will make their identities easier to guess.
Finally, the contestant "Dalmatian" has a pretty strong association with sports, though that could always be a misdirect. Athletes have been surprise performers on the series before, of course.
There are two more contestants featured in the preview who did not appear in Fox's press release as well — Mallard and Hamster. Fox has teased some big changes to the show's format this season, so there's no telling if these six will be the only singers, or if there might be some wildcards down the line.
So far, it seems that fans have high hopes for The Masked Singer Season 6, especially with the chance of live audiences returning as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to slow down. The show premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 22 on Fox.