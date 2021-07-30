✖

Fox announced its premiere dates for the fall 2021 television season earlier this week, confirming that its biggest show, The Masked Singer, will get a double-sized Season 6 premiere. The network's season will kick off on Monday, Sept. 20 with the season premiere of 9-1-1, followed by the new show The Big Leap. Three new shows will debut on Fox this fall.

The Masked Singer Season 6 will kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET, with a second episode airing the following night, Thursday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET. Both episodes will be followed by the two-night premiere of Alter Ego at 9 p.m. ET. In the following week, both shows will only air on Wednesdays though. Fox has NFL Thursday Night Football games, starting on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Not much is known about The Masked Singer Season 6. Host Nick Cannon, who missed part of Season 5 after testing positive for the coronavirus, appears to be back though, as he was featured in the 10-second spot Fox released on July 13. None of the other stars were included though. The first five seasons have all included Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke as the celebrity panelists who guess which stars are singing under the elaborate masks. Season 5 also starred Niecy Nash, who hosted when Cannon was missing.

Fox's first new scripted series for the season is The Big Leap. This is a unique drama about a group of down-on-their-luck characters taking part in a reality dance show where they have to pull off a production of Swan Lake. The cast includes Scott Foley, Piper Perabo, Teri Polo, Simone Recasner, Ser'Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels, and Anna Grace Barlow. It was created by Liz Heldens and will air at 9 p.m. ET, after 9-1-1.

Our Kind of People will also launch this fall, starting on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET after The Resident. This ensemble drama focuses on Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard, where the rich and powerful Black elite gather. It is based on Lawrence Otis Graham's book Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class. Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, Nadine Ellis, Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Kyle Bary, and Alana Bright star in the series.

The Simpsons will also start its 33rd season on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. The Great North Season 2, Bob's Burgers Season 12, and Family Guy Season 19 all premiere the same night. Fox's Friday night will be dominated by WWE's Friday Night Smackdown this fall.