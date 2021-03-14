'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Is The Raccoon Dog the Bounty Hunter?

✖

The Masked Singer's return for season 5 might've underwhelmed some given the premiere ratings. Still, most fans are invested in the long game. The clues are flowing and people are trying to determine who is behind the masks.

Fans were thrown for a loop when Kermit the Frog was revealed as The Snail costume on the show, which kind of feels a little bit cheap given Kermit's status as a Muppet. But people were interested and that continues heading into this week, with fans targeting the Raccoon as the next to go.

Entertainment Weekly has already laid out a pretty solid theory regarding Danny Trejo as the celebrity behind the country-flavored raccoon's mask. And hey, the clues do line up. As the outlet points out, the Raccoon's story lines up with Trejo's own life story. From prison to acting to donuts and positive influence on the streets of Los Angeles.

"Sometimes to get the happy ending, you have to go through hell first," the Raccoon narrates, according to Entertainment Weekly. "In my darkest days, I faced death. Desperate to stay sane, I recited my favorite story, The Hunchback of Notre Dame. I was Quasimodo, locked away. The only difference is that he was innocent and I was actually a monster."

Entertainment Weekly is solid, but what if they're wrong. Another popular subject around this site may fit the bill and has a lot of similarities to Trejo. What if the celebrity under that furry mask is Dog the Bounty Hunter? Duane "Dog" Chapman spent time behind bars, he might like The Hunchback of Notre Dame too. Still, the influence of God is also a vital aspect of the Raccoon's identity.

"I promised God that if I got a second chance at life, I'd only do good, and I'm still fulfilling that promise to this day," the Raccoon says in the clue package. After he spent some time behind bars, Chapman was drawn in by Christianity and bounty hunting. He may look rough, but the reality star has never hidden being a man of faith and crediting it with turning his life around.

Entertainment Weekly also singles out the Raccoon's voice, which could quickly line up with either Trejo or Chapman. Years of smoking, which recently ended for the reality star, delivered a trademark scratchy voice that could also lend itself to some passable singing. The outlet also points to a cultural clue tied to Trejo's Mexican heritage. But what if the "image of a creature sporting eagle wings" tackling a snake is actually referring to bounty hunting?

Yes, it does seem like Trejo is the best guess and many others agree. But it's not a done deal until the Raccoon sings and is unmasked on the stage. A blade is certainly sharp, but so are a Dog's teeth, friends. Check out The Masked Singer to find out the truth, airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX before streaming the following day.