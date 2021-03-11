'The Masked Singer' Fans Are Convinced Danny Trejo Is The Raccoon — Here's Why

The Masked Singer fans are already loving the new season of the celebrity competition series, and many of them are very convinced that actor Danny Trejo is the Raccoon. On Wednesday, Season 5 of the series debuted, and the celebrity inside the Racoon suit belted out an exciting rendition of Wild Thing," by The Troggs. "This is the most fun I've ever had in my life!" the Raccoon exclaimed. They then joked, "I may actually be a raccoon."

The clues that were given for the Raccoon revealed that the person inside the costume had gone through much hardship, which they admitted to bringing on themselves. The Raccoon explained that they swore to live a better life, and that they are still delivering on that promise to this day. The judges had some guesses as to who it could be, with Nicole Scherzinger wondering if it was legendary actor Gary Busey. Ken Jeong then made a guess, saying he thought it was Mike Tyson.

Finally, Robin Thicke made a guess, suggesting Danny Devito. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg passed, as she was unsure who it might be. Fans have some thoughts of their own, which differ from the judges, and they are mostly convinced that it is Trejo due to his past criminal life which landed him in jail for some time. He eventually turned his life around and got into acting. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about this theory on Twitter.