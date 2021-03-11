'The Masked Singer' Fans Are Convinced Danny Trejo Is The Raccoon — Here's Why
The Masked Singer fans are already loving the new season of the celebrity competition series, and many of them are very convinced that actor Danny Trejo is the Raccoon. On Wednesday, Season 5 of the series debuted, and the celebrity inside the Racoon suit belted out an exciting rendition of Wild Thing," by The Troggs. "This is the most fun I've ever had in my life!" the Raccoon exclaimed. They then joked, "I may actually be a raccoon."
The clues that were given for the Raccoon revealed that the person inside the costume had gone through much hardship, which they admitted to bringing on themselves. The Raccoon explained that they swore to live a better life, and that they are still delivering on that promise to this day. The judges had some guesses as to who it could be, with Nicole Scherzinger wondering if it was legendary actor Gary Busey. Ken Jeong then made a guess, saying he thought it was Mike Tyson.
Finally, Robin Thicke made a guess, suggesting Danny Devito. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg passed, as she was unsure who it might be. Fans have some thoughts of their own, which differ from the judges, and they are mostly convinced that it is Trejo due to his past criminal life which landed him in jail for some time. He eventually turned his life around and got into acting. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about this theory on Twitter.
I think the raccoon is Danny Trejo— Joyce Vlietstra (@myhauntedhouse) March 11, 2021
"Time for some bad Masked Singer guesses!!" a fan exclaimed. "The Raccoon is Danny Trejo and the Seashell is Mandy Moore."
Danny Trejo was the raccoon?— Duran Wuff (@Duran__Wolf) March 11, 2021
"I knew who the White Tiger was from the way he walked. I knew the Raccoon was Danny Trejo from his voice during his clue package even through modulation," one viewer tweeted. "Only 2 that I've guessed right off the bat."
The Raccoon is Danny Trejo. Lock it in.— Breddy Tidgewater 🅙 (@intelSEBASTIAN) March 11, 2021
"Ok so my fellow Masked Singer fans- who y'all got? I'm 100000% positive that Seashell is Tamara Mowry. I didn't watch all that Sister Sister to get stumped on a Mowry. I'm 10000% on Danny Trejo being the Raccoon & 70% on Russian Dolls being Hanson," someone else offered.
@officialDannyT Danny Trejo is the raccoon— Reverend Ben Dover (@RevdBenDover) March 11, 2021
"A friend of mine mentioned Hanson brothers for Russian Doll as well so I can get behind that. The Raccoon is Danny Trejo. I will argue that one to the death!!" a Twitter user said enthusiastically. "And I'll keep saying Jamie Foxx for Robopine just to antagonize."
Danny Trejo is the raccoon, on #TheMaskedSinger I’m 90% sure 🦝 🤔 #MaskedSinger #theracoon #DannyTrejo— Kieran, (@isthiskieran) March 11, 2021
"I don't know that I've ever guessed somebody on The Masked Singer faster than Danny Trejo as the Raccoon," a fan quipped.
My sure-shot guesses for #TheMaskedSinger are:
1 of the Russian Dolls - Ed Sheeran
Raccoon - Danny Trejo
RoboPine - Tyrese
I'ma win this!— Storm's Baby Daddy (@Wakandan_Knight) March 11, 2021
"I guessed that the Raccoon was Danny Trejo even when his voice was altered," one other fan tweeted. "Glad to see so many agree with me."
Anyone Else Agree That Danny Trejo is the Raccoon on The Masked Singer? @MaskedSingerFOX#TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSinger #theraccoon #dannytrejo pic.twitter.com/rHo7koz9uS— Official Brandon Collins (@obrandoncollins) March 11, 2021
"I've never been so confident! Raccoon is Machete! Clues all add up! Danny Trejo we know it's you!" a final watcher cheered.