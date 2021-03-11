'The Masked Singer': Kermit the Frog Speaks out After Shocking Snail Unmasking

✖

The Masked Singer returned Wednesday night for its fifth outing, introducing fans to the five performers from Group A: Russian Doll, Snail, Seashell, Raccoon, and Porcupine. By the end of the night, and following a performance of "You Make My Dreams (Come True)" by Hall and Oates, fans were thrown for a loop when a famous Muppet was revealed as the identity of the Snail, and now, Kermit the Frog is speaking out about the shocking Snail unmasking and what his fellow Muppets think about his time on the show.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly just after social media was sent into a frenzy with the shocking reveal, Kermit dished all the details on how he came to be a contestant, quipping that despite an illustrious, decades-long career, he "had never gotten inside a snail costume and tried to fool judges on Masked Singer." Kermit said that when the opportunity to appear on the Fox competition series presented itself, he "leaped at the chance. Never let it be said that this frog shirked a challenge….or is it 'challenged a shirk?'" Keeping the true identity of the Snail was no easy feat, however, with Kermit revealing that when he joined the series, he "turned off the WiFi, locked the stage door and kept" his fellow Muppets, all of whom had to sign non-disclosure agreements, "distracted by giving them a room full of bubble wrap to pop."

Throughout his brief tenure on the Fox series, the judges took some wild guesses at the Snail's identity, throwing out names including Adam Sandler, Bill Murray, Seth McFarlane, and even Billy Crystal. Kermit said it was "fun being mistaken for those amazing iconic comic actors, and refreshing," noting that due to his green complexion, he is most often "mistaken for Yoda or the Hulk's little brother." He also dished on what it was like inside that Snail costume, likening it to a luxurious resort. Calling the costume "quite roomy," Kermit said the shell was like "a real mobile home, complete with a full kitchen, en suite and jacuzzi." According to the beloved Muppet, he's heard the costume is going to be turned "into a Bed & Breakfast at the end of the season."

Although his time on The Masked Singer has come to an end, Kermit said he still plans to put his voice to good use. He told EW, "there are so few short green banjo-playing amphibian singers out there. I've got that niche locked up, and I'm never going to stop singing." He also teased that Miss Piggy may be hiding in one of those costumes in a future season, though she "refuses to wear a mask. Or as she told the producers: 'When you look as good as moi, you don't hide inside a snail.' I understand they're still in negotiations. Good luck with that." New episodes of The Masked Singer air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.