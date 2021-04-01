'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Who is Crab? Clues, Guesses and Performances

✖

The Masked Singer Season 5 saw our second glimpse at Group B on Wednesday night's episode. However, things took a turn when the season's second Wildcard contest appeared. Crab has joined Group B, which also includes Chameleon, Piglet, Black Swan and Grandpa Monster. This oceanic new competitor is the second of four jumping into the game late. To tune in live, head over to FuboTV, which currently has a free trial offer running.

This page will be your home for all we know about The Masked Singer's latest Wildcard performer. That includes clues, performance recaps and guesses from the show's four judges, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Spoilers lie ahead.

Season 5, Episode 4 — “Group B Wildcard Round – Rule Of Claw!”

The Crab took to the stage on Wednesday night's episode, and he definitely left his mark on the competition. He began by saying that he "dreamed of being a star" and that he was "blessed" that their dream came true. The Crab said that they felt like a King Crab at one point, but that he later experienced a tragedy related to his family. Other clues involved included a broken mirror, the equation 2+3, his claws being wrapped, and a Mona Lisa painting.

The judges were blown away by Crab's incredibly touching performance of Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine." Both Scherzinger and McCarthy noted that Crab's "heart" was exactly what the competition needed. While they still couldn't nail down their identity, Jeong did guess that they were Bobby Brown while Thicke guessed Johnny Gill.

Who exactly is this crabby new singer? We'll find out soon enough! The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. As noted, it's watchable live on FuboTV, which has a free trial promotion happening right now. Episodes can be also watched the next day on Hulu, if you're unable to watch live Wednesday nights. Regardless, PopCulture.com will provide continuous coverage of The Masked Singer Season 5 for the rest of the season, so stay tuned!

