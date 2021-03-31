'The Masked Singer' Live Updates: Group B Returns

✖

The Masked Singer Season 5 is picking up steam as Group B returns for its second round on Wednesday. The Black Swan, the Chameleon, the Grandpa Monster and the Piglet will sing their hearts out this week, and one will be sent home. Check back here for live updates throughout the episode.

How to Watch The Masked Singer Season 5 Premiere, "Return of the Masks."

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights starting at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. You can catch the show with a cable subcription, satellite or digital TV antenna, as well as a few streaming services. Skinny TV bundles will air the show live, and FuboTV is offer PopCulture.com readers a free trial here. Each episode is available the following morning on Hulu as well, which you can find here. Stay tuned for live updates on this week's episode of The Masked Singer Season 5!

