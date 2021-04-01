'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Grandpa Monster, and He's a Controversial YouTube Star

✖

The Masked Singer Season 5, Episode 4 (titled "Group B Wildcard Round – Rule Of Claw!") aired on Fox on Wednesday night, and one celebrity didn't make it through to the next round. Group B — consisting of Chameleon, Piglet, Black Swan and Grandpa Monster — returned to the stage and faced off with the latest Wildcard performer, Crab. With this new addition, that meant one of the core singers had to be unmasked and eliminated. Continue on to see which colorful competitor was knocked out on Wednesday night (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Of course, spoilers are ahead!

After all was said and done, Crab took Grandpa Monster out of the competition. The elderly creature was revealed to be controversial YouTube star and boxer Logan Paul. (Scherzinger was the closest guesser, as she guessed Paul's brother Jake Paul.) Paul is best known as a Vine star who successfully transitioned into a YouTube sensation, with a subscriber count of 22.9 million as of press time. However, he received mainstream attention in late 2017 and early 2018 after he uploaded a video of a deceased person hanging from a tree while visiting the Aokigahara forest in Japan. This video led to widespread backlash due to Paul insensitively using a suicide victim for YouTube content.

After YouTube suspensions and other lost endorsements, Paul mainly pivoted his brand to being about boxing and Pokémon card collecting on YouTube. However, the "suicide forest" scandal has left a bad taste in the public's mouths. That trend continues, even with his fun appearance on The Masked Singer. Fans are fuming over the reveal, especially the show's clues leaned into his "troublemaker" reputation. Host Niecy Nash even cracked a joke about how he was "reformed" now, a claim many disagree with.

The Masked Singer Season 5 airs each and every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. You can tune in live using FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer on Hulu, starting the day after its broadcast premiere. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.

