'The Masked Singer' Season 3 Finale: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Masked Singer is getting ready to bestow the golden mask trophy on one of its Top 3 secret stars in Wednesday's Season 3 finale, airing at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and streaming live on Hulu Live TV and fuboTV. As the wacky singing competition prepares to unmask its final celebs of the most star-studded season yet, viewers are waiting on the final performances as well as clues as to Frog, Night Angel and Turtle's identities.

You never know what you're going to get in a season that's unmasked famous faces from Lil Wayne and JoJo Siwa to Rob Gronkowski to Dionne Warwick, and judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger certainly have their work cut out for them while trying to narrow down their theories as to the final three contestant's identities. With guesses like Jesse McCartney, Kandi Burruss and Bow Wow thrown out for the trio through the season, it will come down to the final clues to solidify the judges' theories before they make their ultimate guess.

Prior to the finale, executive producer Craig Plestis told Variety that The Masked Singer was in a unique position being able to air so seamlessly amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Because it is such a top secret show, that we really try to get a little bit of advance on it and bank these," he said, adding that it's the "security portion" of production that requires so much time "so we can keep that guessing game alive for everyone."

As for the clues given for the final three contestants, he claimed, "If you do pay attention, you can figure it out." Making sure to give viewers and judges "every chance possible" to guess the identities, Plestis also gushed over the performance quality of the finale. "And then on the finale, all the songs that are that our contestants do are phenomenal. It’s larger than life," he said. "It’s one of the best hours of television that’s going to come out this year."

Admitting he was "on a high" after filming the finale, Plestis said there is a "fantastic hour of television" awaiting viewers. "I think America will be very happy with how it unfolds," he promised. The Masked Singer airs its Season 3 finale at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET.