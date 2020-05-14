'The Masked Singer' Viewers Aren't Happy About the Season 3's Finalists
On Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer, the final three contestants were revealed. After weeks of exciting performances, clues, and wonky guesses from the judges, the final three are Night Angel, Turtle, and Frog. However, not everyone is stoked about the contestants who are left in the competition. In fact, Masked Singer fans had plenty of thoughts about Season 3's finalists.
The latest episode of The Masked Singer featured Turtle, Frog, Rhino, and Night Angel battling it out for a spot in the final three. At the end of the episode, the Rhino was eliminated. After the judges made their final guesses regarding the Rhino's identity, the singer was unmasked and revealed to have been Barry Zito. Notably, judge Ken Jeong guessed Zito's identity correctly, which came as both a delight to the actor and to many of the show's viewers. But, some of those viewers weren't exactly thrilled that the Rhino was unmasked at all.
Of course, it was inevitable that some viewers would be disappointed that their favorites didn't make it to the Masked Singer finale, which will air on May 20. And those very viewers took to Twitter to express their frustrations over The Masked Singer's Season 3 finalists.
Not Thrilled With The Outcome
So the best singer just got voted off #TheMaskedSinger. Wow! The show has went down this season. Hope season 4 is a bounce back.— TalladegaDawg15 (@DawgFan151) May 14, 2020
Feeling Iffy
My thoughts on the final 3 of #TheMaskedSinger, definitely seems like previous seasons had much better talent this late in the game. pic.twitter.com/HlWegMx6iV— Paul Maccagnone (@DetSportsGoBlue) May 14, 2020
The Right Final 3?
The Astronaut and Kitty should've been in the final 😒😒😒 #TheMaskedSinger— Kaitlyn (@kaitlyn231) May 14, 2020
Wrong Contestant Went Home
#TheMaskedSinger The Rhino should NOT have gone home. The Night Angel was the worst performance in my opinion.— Rebecca Morrill (@ArmyGurl98) May 14, 2020
Team Rhino
#TheMaskedSinger I don’t know why they sent home Rhino, they should’ve sent home Bow Wow, it’s not like we don’t know it’s not him.... 😏— Karrie (@KB291) May 14, 2020
Not A Night Angel Fan
#TheMaskedSinger Night Angel is the worst!! Why does everybody think she is so great??!! I think she needed to be gone weeks ago! Am I the only one that thinks this?— Kristy Burgess (@KjnutmegBurgess) May 14, 2020
Still Mad About Kitty
I'm still mad that Kitty won't be in the finals. #TheMaskedSinger— Kat Fiorenza (@spontaneouskat_) May 14, 2020
The Worst
this may be the worst season of #TheMaskedSinger ... all of the good singers are gone and the lame ones are going to the finals. Except the turtle 🙁— 💜 Queen of Quiet Fire 💛 (@highsociety_k) May 14, 2020