'The Masked Singer' Viewers Aren't Happy About the Season 3's Finalists

On Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer, the final three contestants were revealed. After weeks of exciting performances, clues, and wonky guesses from the judges, the final three are Night Angel, Turtle, and Frog. However, not everyone is stoked about the contestants who are left in the competition. In fact, Masked Singer fans had plenty of thoughts about Season 3's finalists.

The latest episode of The Masked Singer featured Turtle, Frog, Rhino, and Night Angel battling it out for a spot in the final three. At the end of the episode, the Rhino was eliminated. After the judges made their final guesses regarding the Rhino's identity, the singer was unmasked and revealed to have been Barry Zito. Notably, judge Ken Jeong guessed Zito's identity correctly, which came as both a delight to the actor and to many of the show's viewers. But, some of those viewers weren't exactly thrilled that the Rhino was unmasked at all.

Of course, it was inevitable that some viewers would be disappointed that their favorites didn't make it to the Masked Singer finale, which will air on May 20. And those very viewers took to Twitter to express their frustrations over The Masked Singer's Season 3 finalists.