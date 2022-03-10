‘The Masked Singer’ Premiere Leaves Viewers Wondering About Reported Controversial Reveal

The Masked Singer‘s Season 7 premiere kicked off on Wednesday and one singer, McTerrier, already got the boot. But, the singer’s reveal left viewers with more questions for one particular reason. Ahead of the premiere, it was reported that Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong stormed off the stage after Rudy Giuliani was revealed while filming the premiere. When that moment didn’t happen, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the interesting situation.

Deadline reported that Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who worked closely with President Donald Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, was unmasked while filming the premiere episode. His costume was not revealed. The outlet reported that Jeong and Thicke left the stage in protest after Giuliani removed his mask while Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger “bantered” with the lawyer. TMZ also confirmed that he was the first celebrity to be unmasked during the season.

As a result, fans were expecting to see Giuliani be unmasked during Wednesday’s premiere. Since that did not happen, and McTerrier was revealed to have been celebrity chef Duff Goldman, viewers flocked to Twitter to question what was really going on.

What?

#TheMaskedSinger I have no idea who this guy is



Where's the Rudy unmasked episode?



I feel like I wasted this hour for nothing — christina cjv (@CV_81) March 10, 2022

Some viewers apparently tuned in simply to see whether Giuliani was unmasked during the premiere. They were left confused when that didn’t happen.

Where Is He?

Where's Rudy Giuliani? I feel like I was liked to. #TheMaskedSinger — Snoop Joshy Josh (@JoshMarino420) March 10, 2022

It was widely reported that Giuliani’s unmasking was to take place during the Season 7 premiere. But, the show had other plans.

Will Still Watch

Sooooo…they had us up in arms over Rudy only to retape??? I'm STILL gonna watch, but… #TheMaskedSinger — el-pea-wes (@_flyred3) March 10, 2022

Fans were eagerly waiting to see the undoubtedly dramatic moment take place. It’s unclear why the show did not feature Giuliani’s reported reveal.

Scenarios

There were reports that Rudy Giulani or however you spell it would be the first unmasked this season of #TheMaskedSinger which means one of two things. Either a) there was enough outrage that they scrapped the episode or b) he's going to be the first unmasked in a different group — Elizabeth 📜 (@AwkwardPancake) March 10, 2022

Masked Singer fans have been left to speculate whether Giuliani will make an appearance, at all. As this user noted, it’s possible that he’ll be revealed during a later episode.

Wild

wtf is going on this season . an accidental mask slip, this person choking mid-song, the whole rudy gulianni thing . sheesh #TheMaskedSinger — criminal…from the statistics (@queeniemonay_) March 10, 2022

Season 7 is already shaping up to be the most dramatic season of The Masked Singer yet. In addition to the Giuliani drama, the premiere also featured a medical emergency from Firefly and a major slip-up from McTerrier.

Theories

I dont think they are gonna put Rudy in night 1 knowing so many are tuning in to see that mess, i still dont know who Cyclops is but just my thought there. Could be wrong 🤷‍♀️ #TheMaskedSinger — Amanda A 🫶✌🎵 (@AmandaRPI) March 10, 2022

While it was originally reported that Giuliani would be unmasked in the premiere, that didn’t turn out to be the case. But, as this viewer noted, his reveal could have been pushed to a later episode.

Just Confused

I would love to believe they edited out Rudy but each team has 5 masks. Hard to believe one originally had six #TheMaskedSinger — Brian NG (@brianng416) March 10, 2022

Due to the fact that he wasn’t in the premiere, many believe that Giuliani could have been edited out of the show altogether. Fans will simply have to stay tuned to the rest of the season to see whether their theories are correct.