Who Is the Piglet in 'The Masked Singer' Season 5?

The Masked Singer Season 5 came in with a whole new episode and set of clues to this season's wild costumed performers. As part of the festivities, we saw the first of Piglet. While some early guesses are already floating around for this porky performer, we still don't have a sure idea of Piglet's identity. Viewers can make their own guesses by watching each week via live TV or services like FuboTV, which currently has a free trial offer.

We'll be breaking down each of the performances from The Masked Singer's Piglet, including clues from standard packages (and Cluedle-Doo segments) each week. We'll also note what the judges have been guessing, even if their ideas widely vary. Scroll to learn more, but be wary that spoilers are ahead.

Season 5, Episode 7

Piglet’s clue package began with him swaying on an abandoned-looking ship, as he said that his life hasn’t always been “smooth sailing.” He explained that he was lost a few years ago and that he moved back in with his parents, essentially giving up on his dreams. The Piglet also mentioned that he broke his finger as a red foam hand (showcasing a peace sign) appeared in the background. Things changed for him after going to church, during which a pastor shared a story about a “man with a broken finger.” Ultimately, he changed course and moved back to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams. Other clues in the package include two pairs of sunglasses, a green air freshener that you would place in a car, and a UFO.

Piglet wowed the judges with his thrilling performance of “The Pretender” by the Foo Fighters. McCarthy picked up a “boy bander” vibe from Piglet and guessed Lance Bass. Jeong went a different route, guessing both Chris Pine and Adam Levine. Guest judge Rita Wilson also shared some wild guesses, sharing that Piglet could be Eli or Peyton Manning.

Season 5, Episode 5

The Piglet’s clue package started off with the masked singer behind bars, as he described that, years, ago, he was “really getting grilled.” He said that it was a “difficult time.” But, after rubbing his gold lamp, he came upon someone (the clue package featured a spider) “unexpected” who changed his life. The singer said that because of this individual, he became a “family man.” In addition to showcasing Piglet’s relationship with the spider (the embodiment of his special someone), they also showed a lei on a hay barrel, a blue ribbon with “1 DR” on it, and figurines of palm trees.

Piglet took his performance in an emotional direction this week with his rendition of Lukas Graham’s “7 Years.” His performance definitely proved that he’s a frontrunner in this competition, as he blew all of the judges away, with McCarthy even shedding a few tears. The judges guessed everyone from Kevin Richardson (from the Backstreet Boys), which Scherzinger surmised, to Zayn Malik, which Jeong thought, for Piglet. McCarthy also thought that it could be a boy bander, guessing AJ McLean.

Season 5, Episode 4

Piglet shared a surprising fact about his time on the show, saying that he agreed to join the program in four days' notice. His clue package featured the Piglet in a locker room with a football and noted that he has a very "competitive nature." The masked singer could also be seen dusting off a suit of armor, as he spoke about his athletic side.

Piglet brought positive vibes with his performance of "Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)" by Andy Grammer. The judges picked up on his impressive vocals, as they all believe that it's a trained singer behind the mask. Their guesses included JC Chasez (Jeong), Austin Mahone (Scherzinger), and Jonathan or Jordan Knight (McCarthy).

Season 5, Episode 2 — "Shamrock and Roll"

The final contestant from Group B to perform was Piglet. He emerged on the stage full of energy, but he was able to slow things down for his performance. Piglet's clue package was like something out of The Bachelor, with him saying that he hasn't always been "lucky in love." They also mentioned that they've given out a few roses in their past. The other clues included a pink question mark, a heart and ax tattoo on his sleeve, and an alarm clock set to 6.

While Piglet was all about the fun and energy, they took an emotional approach to their performance of "Speechless" by Dan + Shay. Following their performance, they told the judges, "I'm a ham, I love being on stage." Ken Jeong guessed that they were American Idol alum Adam Lambert, which guest host Niecy Nash and Nicole Scherzinger didn't agree with. Scherzinger said that she picked up on the rose and thorn clues and said that it could be Bella Thorne's ex, singer Charlie Puth.

Who is Piglet? Who knows! The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. As previously noted, it's watchable on FuboTV during its standard broadcast time. Episodes are also gonna be streaming on Hulu the following day. We here at PopCulture.com will be preparing loads of coverage for The Masked Singer Season 5, so stay tuned!

